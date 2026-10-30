Ghana: Fisheries Ministry, Stakeholders Unite To Launch Small-Scale Fishers' Forum
In a major step toward transforming Ghana's marine fishing sector, key fisheries associations gathered at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture conference room on October 26, 2026, to establish the Small-Scale Fishers' Forum.
The landmark initiative aims to unite all small-scale fishing associations on a single, permanent platform to address sector-wide challenges, eliminate illegal fishing practices, and influence future marine policies through structured quarterly meetings.
A Call for Strategic Unity
Addressing attendees, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Emelia Arthur, urged all subsector stakeholders to align their vision and foster institutional teamwork.
She emphasized that a fragmented approach hinders progress, whereas a cohesive platform will significantly accelerate the development of critical fisheries infrastructure across coastal communities.
“We must work together toward a common goal. A democratic, fair, and transparent forum will ensure accountability, regular leadership rotation, and continuous evaluation of our collective performance,” Hon. Arthur stated.
Key Priorities for the Forum
The newly established forum will focus on four core pillars:
A Unified Voice: Establishing a consolidated front to engage policymakers, civil society, and international partners.
Combating Sector Illegalities: Actively curbing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing practices to preserve marine ecosystems.
Proactive Intervention: Strengthening early detection and prevention mechanisms for emerging industry crises.
Inclusive Policy Formulation: Ensuring small-scale fishers directly review proposals, contribute ideas, and shape national fisheries legislation.
Industry Leaders Rally Support
Welcoming the move, Kenneth Arthur, General Secretary of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), highlighted the importance of stakeholder inclusion in governance.
“The proposed Small-Scale Fishers' Forum is intended to serve as a practical platform where we can discuss pressing industry challenges and develop collective, lasting solutions,” Arthur remarked, adding that active participation will give fishers a genuine stake in policy outcomes.
Adding her voice, Madam Richner Odonkor, Director of Marine Fisheries at the Fisheries Commission, stressed the importance of transparency, mutual understanding, and compliance.
She called on leadership across all associations to understand the objectives of the Small-Scale Fishers' Forum, embrace effective communication, and assist the Commission in streamlining governance across the small-scale sector.
Looking Ahead
With the initial forum successfully concluded, organizers are finalizing the governance structure and scheduling the first official quarterly meeting.
Stakeholders remain optimistic that this collaborative framework will usher in a new era of sustainability, economic resilience, and good governance for Ghana's small-scale fishing community.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ghana.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment