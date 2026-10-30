Ghana: Fisheries Ministry, Stakeholders Unite To Launch Small-Scale Fishers' Forum

In a major step toward transforming Ghana's marine fishing sector, key fisheries associations gathered at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture conference room on October 26, 2026, to establish the Small-Scale Fishers' Forum.﻿

The landmark initiative aims to unite all small-scale fishing associations on a single, permanent platform to address sector-wide challenges, eliminate illegal fishing practices, and influence future marine policies through structured quarterly meetings.﻿

A Call for Strategic Unity﻿

Addressing attendees, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Emelia Arthur, urged all subsector stakeholders to align their vision and foster institutional teamwork.﻿

She emphasized that a fragmented approach hinders progress, whereas a cohesive platform will significantly accelerate the development of critical fisheries infrastructure across coastal communities.﻿

“We must work together toward a common goal. A democratic, fair, and transparent forum will ensure accountability, regular leadership rotation, and continuous evaluation of our collective performance,” Hon. Arthur stated.﻿

Key Priorities for the Forum﻿

The newly established forum will focus on four core pillars:﻿

A Unified Voice: Establishing a consolidated front to engage policymakers, civil society, and international partners.﻿

Combating Sector Illegalities: Actively curbing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing practices to preserve marine ecosystems.﻿

Proactive Intervention: Strengthening early detection and prevention mechanisms for emerging industry crises.﻿

Inclusive Policy Formulation: Ensuring small-scale fishers directly review proposals, contribute ideas, and shape national fisheries legislation.﻿

Industry Leaders Rally Support﻿

Welcoming the move, Kenneth Arthur, General Secretary of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), highlighted the importance of stakeholder inclusion in governance.﻿

“The proposed Small-Scale Fishers' Forum is intended to serve as a practical platform where we can discuss pressing industry challenges and develop collective, lasting solutions,” Arthur remarked, adding that active participation will give fishers a genuine stake in policy outcomes.﻿

Adding her voice, Madam Richner Odonkor, Director of Marine Fisheries at the Fisheries Commission, stressed the importance of transparency, mutual understanding, and compliance.﻿

She called on leadership across all associations to understand the objectives of the Small-Scale Fishers' Forum, embrace effective communication, and assist the Commission in streamlining governance across the small-scale sector.﻿

Looking Ahead﻿

With the initial forum successfully concluded, organizers are finalizing the governance structure and scheduling the first official quarterly meeting. ﻿

Stakeholders remain optimistic that this collaborative framework will usher in a new era of sustainability, economic resilience, and good governance for Ghana's small-scale fishing community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ghana.