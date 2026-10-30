Government And Association Sites Gain AI Research Citations, Victorious Finds
As an SEO and AEO agency, Victorious builds AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies. The agency says the shift raises the bar for company content without closing the door on it, noting that the same report found brands AI cites on research questions are named far more often when buyers later ask which company to choose.
"Your research content has to beat the government or the industry association page on the same topic," said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious. "That means our content has to be more specific. It has to be better sourced, and it has to be kept very current."
Transon points to what companies can offer that institutions usually can't: their own data, real examples from their work, named experts with a point of view, and pages that keep pace with the topic.
"Institutional pages usually don't change for a long time," Transon said. "And we have the ability to take advantage of that."
Transon also sees the institutions gaining citations as a route in for companies, because AI platforms already trust those sources at the research stage.
"Getting listed in the membership and having your brand be an expert contributing to those pages or those websites puts your brand inside of a source AI already trusts at the research stage," Transon said.
The findings draw on 17,217 citations collected in the second quarter and 22,524 in the third, across the research questions the report tracks in five industries. The full Q3 2026 Search Report is available on the Victorious website, and Transon discussed the findings on episode 19 of The Search Signal, the agency's podcast.
About Victorious
Victorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.
Jill Maldonado
Victorious
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