Bihar Museum Ranks 9Th Globally: 8 Things To Explore Inside Best Museum In Asia, Check Timings, Fee

Bihar Museum in Patna is positioned ninth on the list of the World's Best Museums 2026. Explore 8 attractions which include ancient sculptures, archaeological artifacts, and modern architecture.

India has managed to feature on the global museum map; and Patna happens to be the centre of attraction. This Bihar Museum has made it to the ninth position on the list of World's 100 Best Museums 2026 ranking, becoming the best museum in Asia.

Bettering New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in its ranking, this museum is known for its unique collections, ancient artifacts and modern architecture.

Here are eight facts about Bihar Museum.

1. Bihar Museum Enters The World's Top 10

With its inclusion on the ninth spot in the list of 100 museums from across the globe, Bihar Museum ranks among one of the top 10 best museums in the 2026 ranking conducted by Worth a Journey.

Ranked the ninth, Bihar Museum has outranked New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, ranked the tenth.

The Didarganj Yakshi sculpture is another highlight of the museum, which is a finely polished sandstone statue with amazing workmanship. It provides insight into the ancient sculptural traditions of India.

Apart from the famous Kurkihar bronze collection, the museum also has a wide range of ancient sculptures and artifacts. They reflect the contribution of Bihar in India's artistic, religious and cultural legacy.

The museum takes the tourists through a tour of various time periods of Bihar. With collections ranging from prehistoric stone tools to coins, manuscripts and artifacts, it becomes much easier to understand the state's history.

It has unique design and modern architecture, designed by renowned Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, who was also assisted by Mumbai-based Opolis Architects.

Other than being rich in archaeological exhibits, this museum features the local culture in terms of art and craft work. It allows guests an insight into the diversity of art and culture in Bihar.

Covering an area exceeding 13 acres, the Bihar Museum combines history, art, and architecture.

It is situated on Bailey Road, Patna and is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Entrance fee



For Indians (adults): ₹100

For Indians (children): ₹50

For foreigners (adults): ₹500 For foreigners (children): ₹250

The museum stays closed on Mondays.