Pope Leo XIV Requests Mail-In Ballot For US Midterm Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pope Leo XIV, who is registered to vote in the US state of Illinois, has requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming US congressional midterm elections.

According to NBC News, the head of the Catholic Church submitted his application for a ballot on October 3.

Kim Fladhammer, head of the Will County Clerk's Office, confirmed the request to the broadcaster.

"The clerk's office has not yet received a completed ballot from the pontiff," NBC News reported.

The report notes that Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, could become the first pope to participate in a US election.

Elected pope in May 2025, Leo XIV became the first American to hold the position in the history of the Catholic Church.