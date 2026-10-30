Three Candidates Put Forward For Azerbaijan's Ombudsman

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three candidates have been nominated for the position of Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), including incumbent Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva.

The nominations were discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee on October 30.

The candidates are incumbent Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva; Jeyhun Garajayev, a former Constitutional Court judge and Doctor of Law; and Elshana Valiyeva, a Supreme Court judge and member of the Judicial Selection Committee under the Judicial-Legal Council.

Under Azerbaijani law, the Ombudsman is elected for a seven-year term, and the same person may not hold the position more than twice.

Aliyeva was elected Azerbaijan's Ombudsman by the Milli Majlis on November 29, 2019, from among three candidates nominated by the country's president.

The president submits three candidates to parliament for consideration 30 days before the incumbent Ombudsman's term expires. The Milli Majlis must then decide on the appointment of a new Ombudsman within 15 days.

The Ombudsman is prohibited from engaging in political activities, belonging to a political party or serving in the leadership of a non-governmental organisation. Within five working days of being elected, the appointee must cease any activities incompatible with the position.

Upon election, the Ombudsman takes an oath before the Milli Majlis, pledging to uphold the Constitution and laws, discharge official duties with honour and dignity, and act independently and impartially.

To qualify for the position, a candidate must be an Azerbaijani citizen aged at least 30, hold a higher education degree, have experience in human rights protection and demonstrate high moral standards.

The law also establishes restrictions on eligibility. Individuals holding dual citizenship, having obligations to another state, serving in the legislative, executive or judicial branches of government, or engaging in other paid employment beyond scientific, teaching and creative activities are ineligible. The position is also closed to individuals declared legally incapable by a court and those convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes.