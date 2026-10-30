Klinger Denmark Or Endress+Hauser: Two Different Strengths In Process Instrumentation

MENAFN - GetNews)When industrial companies need to select process instrumentation for measuring flow, level, pressure, temperature or analytical parameters, both KLINGER DENMARK and Endress+Hauser are relevant suppliers.

However, the two companies have different areas of strength.

Endress+Hauser is one of the world's most specialised manufacturers of process instrumentation, with an extensive portfolio of measurement technologies and digital solutions. KLINGER DENMARK combines process instrumentation with products such as valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

The choice is therefore not necessarily about which company offers the best individual instrument. It depends largely on whether the primary requirement is advanced measurement technology or a broader technical solution in which the instrumentation must work together with the rest of the process installation.

Endress+Hauser Offers an Extensive Instrument Portfolio

Endress+Hauser has established a strong position across a wide range of process instrumentation disciplines.

Its solutions include:



Flow measurement

Level measurement

Pressure measurement

Temperature measurement

Liquid analysis

Optical analysis

System products Software and industrial digital services

Measurement plays a central role in modern process plants because stable, accurate data is essential for process control, product quality and operational efficiency.

Endress+Hauser therefore goes beyond individual transmitters and sensors. The company offers a wide range of measurement principles that can be adapted to different process media, operating conditions and industrial applications.

In level measurement, for example, solutions are available for both continuous measurement and point level detection in liquids, pastes, bulk solids and liquefied gases.

This breadth of technology makes Endress+Hauser a highly capable specialist in measurement applications.

Selecting the Right Measurement Principle Is One of Endress+Hauser's Strengths

Accurate measurement starts with selecting the right measurement principle.

In flow measurement, for example, a solution may be based on:



Electromagnetic measurement

Coriolis technology

Ultrasonic measurement

Vortex measurement

Differential pressure Mechanical measurement principles

Each technology has its own characteristics, advantages and limitations.

Electromagnetic flowmeters, for example, may be well suited to electrically conductive liquids. In principle, the measurement method is unaffected by factors such as pressure, temperature, density and viscosity. It does, however, require the medium to have sufficient electrical conductivity.

Endress+Hauser also offers differential-pressure-based solutions that can be used for flow, level and pressure measurement, among other applications.

The choice will depend on factors including the process medium, pipe diameter and specific operating conditions.

Access to such a broad range of measurement principles gives Endress+Hauser considerable technical depth in process instrumentation.

KLINGER DENMARK Looks Beyond the Instrument Itself

KLINGER DENMARK's point of differentiation is not that Endress+Hauser lacks expertise in instrumentation. On the contrary, Endress+Hauser is one of the most specialised companies in the field.

The distinction lies in the scope of the installation being considered.

KLINGER DENMARK works with, among other things:



Process instrumentation

Valves

Gaskets

Seals

Expansion joints Actuation-related solutions

In practice, a measurement point is always part of a larger physical installation.

The instrument is connected to pipework, tanks, valves, flanges and other process equipment. An unstable or inaccurate reading may therefore be caused by factors other than the instrument itself.

KLINGER DENMARK can, for example, assess whether a problem is caused by:



The choice of measurement principle

Valve positioning

Insufficient straight pipe runs

Pressure loss

Pulsating flow

Incorrect gasket material selection

Temperature effects

Vibration

Deposits and build-up An unsuitable process connection

This means the technical assessment can encompass the entire physical environment surrounding the measurement point rather than the instrument alone.

An Instrument Is Only One Part of the Process

Endress+Hauser can supply advanced measuring instruments with high accuracy, multiple measurement principles and extensive digital functionality.

For companies looking to standardise process instrumentation around a single major specialist manufacturer, this can be an attractive option.

KLINGER DENMARK may be particularly relevant in installations where several different product categories need to work together.

A tank installation, for example, may require more than a level transmitter.

It may also require:



Level measurement

Overfill protection

Shut-off valves

Control equipment

Gaskets

Expansion joints Suitable process connections

In such installations, overall operational reliability depends on more than the accuracy of the level measurement.

The valves must operate correctly, connections must remain leak-tight, materials must be compatible with the process medium, and the installation must be maintainable.

Here, KLINGER DENMARK can help assess these elements as part of an integrated technical solution.

Endress+Hauser Has a Strong Position in Digital Communication

Digitalisation is playing an increasingly important role in the process industry, and Endress+Hauser has a significant presence in this area.

The company works with IO-Link-based solutions for level, pressure, flow and temperature measurement, among other applications.

IO-Link can, for example, simplify instrument configuration and replacement while providing access to status information and diagnostic data that can support maintenance activities.

Endress+Hauser also offers software and industrial IoT solutions.

This technological breadth is valuable when instruments must operate within an integrated environment for measurement, data management and process control.

Technical Requirements Provide a Better Basis for Comparison

For customers, it is useful to establish how much of the installation the supply scope should cover. In a project with a clearly defined measurement point, the instrument's measurement principle, accuracy, materials and communication capabilities may be the most important criteria. Here, Endress+Hauser's specialisation is a clear strength.

If the project also involves control valves, isolation, flange connections and seals, these components should be included in the same technical specification. KLINGER DENMARK's broad product range makes it possible to assess several components together and determine how they fit into the existing plant.

Service and calibration may be additional considerations. However, the primary decision should be based on the measurement task and the process components required to perform it.

When Is Endress+Hauser Particularly Relevant?

Endress+Hauser is relevant when a project calls for a specialist instrument manufacturer offering multiple measurement principles and digital functionality. Examples include companies seeking a common instrumentation platform or facing demanding flow, level, pressure, temperature or analytical measurement requirements.

When Is KLINGER DENMARK Particularly Relevant?

KLINGER DENMARK is relevant when instrumentation needs to be selected alongside valves, actuation equipment, gaskets, seals or expansion joints. In such cases, the technical assessment can cover more of the physical factors that determine whether measurement and control will perform effectively in the specific process.

The Choice Depends on the Overall Process Requirements

Endress+Hauser's strength lies in specialised measurement technology and digital instrumentation solutions. KLINGER DENMARK's strength is its combination of instrumentation and mechanical process components. The best choice therefore depends on the scope of the project: what needs to be measured, controlled, isolated and sealed within the overall solution?

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