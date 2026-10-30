Leading Watch Auction House And Museum, Futuregrail, Brings Rare Patek Philippe, F.P. Journe And Cartier To Its Inaugural Live Auction In Singapore

MENAFN - GetNews) A 1954 Patek Philippe Reference 2526P in platinum headlines FutureGrail's inaugural live auction in Singapore on 14 November, with previews in Dubai, Geneva and Singapore ahead of the sale, as the house extends its low-premium, full-service model to collectors of modern, vintage and historical timepieces dating to the 1600s.

SINGAPORE - October 30, 2026 - FutureGrail, a luxury watch auction house and museum headquartered in Singapore with regional hubs in Geneva and Abu Dhabi, will hold its inaugural live auction in Singapore on 14 November at 5.30pm (GMT+8). Since launching online auctions in 2023, FutureGrail has sold 725 lots across twelve online sales; the November auction is its first held in person. Following a preview in Hong Kong, the collection will be on view in Dubai, Geneva and Singapore ahead of the sale. Collectors unable to attend in person will be able to place remote offers or bid live through the FutureGrail website.

The session's centrepiece is a 1954 Patek Philippe Reference 2526P "Serpico y Laino," cased in platinum with an enamel dial and thought to be a unique example. The piece has never previously been offered at auction and carries an estimate of USD 1 million to USD 2 million. It is joined by a 1941 Patek Philippe Reference 1502J with a two-tone sector "Telephone" dial, one of only two known examples, estimated at USD 150,000 to USD 300,000; a 2004 F.P. Journe Octa Calendrier with a gold dial and retrograde date in platinum, estimated at USD 400,000 to USD 600,000; and a 2012 Cartier Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar single-button chronograph in white gold, one of five pieces made, estimated at USD 300,000 to USD 600,000.

"We are delighted to showcase such fine examples of horology to global collectors and look forward to a vibrant live auction," said Ali Nael, founder and chief executive officer of FutureGrail. "There is growing interest in such rare watches across the hubs of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and it is a true privilege to present such a fantastic catalogue of exceptional timepieces to collector communities in these markets."

The catalogue also includes a 1949 Patek Philippe Reference 130A“Full Set” two-tone chronograph in stainless steel, estimated at USD 200,000 to USD 400,000; a 1950 Patek Philippe Reference 1463R“Serpico y Laino” chronograph with“Tasti Tondi” pushers in rose gold, estimated at USD 300,000 to USD 600,000; a 1998 Daniel Roth Reference C317 Papillon 10th Anniversary limited edition in platinum, one of 30 pieces made, estimated at USD 200,000 to USD 300,000; a 1986 Urban Jürgensen Reference 2 perpetual calendar with a guilloché dial in rose gold, estimated at USD 200,000 to USD 400,000; and a 1961 Patek Philippe Reference 2597J“Full Set” Travel Time with jumping hour in yellow gold, estimated at USD 200,000 to USD 400,000.

Previews opened at Delugs Maison, The Landmark, Hong Kong, on 21-22 October 2026, and continue at ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai, on 28-29 October 2026 (11am to 7pm). The catalogue then travels to Beau-Rivage Genève, 13 Quai du Mont-Blanc, 1201 Geneva, for viewing on 5-8 November 2026 (10am to 6pm), before a final Singapore preview at the Artyzen Hotel on 12-13 November 2026 (10am to 6pm) and 14 November 2026 (10am to 3.30pm). Advance bids can be placed by contacting ....

About FutureGrail

FutureGrail is a luxury watch auction house and museum headquartered in Singapore, with regional hubs in Geneva and Abu Dhabi. The company runs year-round online auctions alongside a physical horology museum, a bonded vault facility and an in-house watch service centre, combining a proprietary auction platform with in-house horological expertise to authenticate, valuate and market rare and vintage timepieces to a global community of collectors. FutureGrail is led by founder and CEO Ali Nael, a collector since 2009, and Head of Curation Arnaud Tellier, formerly director and curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva for 12 years. With a 10% buyer's premium and a 6% seller's premium, FutureGrail aims to democratise watch collecting by making expert knowledge and access available to every collector, not only an exclusive few.