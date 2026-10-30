Best Managed QA And Test Automation Company, Muuktest, Brings Forward-Deployed QA To Fast-Shipping Software Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) QA experts work remotely alongside customer engineering teams to prioritize, automate, and maintain testing of business-critical workflows, supported by Amikoo AI agents.

RALEIGH, North Carolina - October 30, 2026 - As software products grow more complex, regression testing becomes a bottleneck for many mid-market teams. Billing, onboarding, permissions, reporting, and integrations must keep working after every release. But manual testing slows down as the product grows, lean QA teams are stretched, and automation built in-house breaks easily. MuukTest's Forward-Deployed QA service fills that gap by placing QA specialists, supported by Amikoo AI agents, inside customers' engineering workflows.

Forward-Deployed QAs learn the product and identify which workflows need testing. They work with engineering and product teams to plan, automate, and maintain tests and to investigate failures. Amikoo AI agents speed up creating, running, analyzing, and fixing tests, while MuukTest's experts stay accountable for test strategy and the testing outcomes agreed with the customer.

“At growing companies, QA often falls behind not because people don't care, but because a lean team is responsible for increasingly complex workflows. Adding a testing tool alone doesn't fix that. Our Forward-Deployed QAs become part of the engineering process, take ownership of coverage and maintenance, and use Amikoo to keep pace-so teams can release with more confidence,” said Ivan Barajas Vargas, CEO and co-founder of MuukTest.

Forward-Deployed QA is a managed service, not staff augmentation. Companies get expert QA judgment without hiring and managing a separate automation team. MuukTest takes responsibility for planning test coverage around risk, delivering automation, maintaining tests, investigating failures, and showing where a release is risky. The goal is fewer defects found by customers and more developer time for product work.

“MuukTest helps move the product along faster. Having confidence in our automated testing of the front end allows us to focus on deep testing of the backend calculations to ensure accuracy. I think the value is just peace of mind,” said Taylor Perkins, co-founder and CTO of Slope.

“MuukTest found things that we didn't know were even a problem in the product, which is huge for us. I'd rather MuukTest find something than a customer, even if it's minor,” said Wendy Murry, COO of Pienso.

The service connects to customers' existing CI/CD pipelines, test management systems and bug trackers. It covers web, mobile, API and end-to-end testing with frameworks including Playwright, Selenium and Appium. Engineering leaders can learn more at muuktest.

About MuukTest

MuukTest is a software quality assurance and test automation company that pairs expert QA teams with Amikoo AI agents to deliver customer-owned automation for growing software and digital businesses. Its Forward-Deployed QA model works alongside customer product and engineering teams to prioritize critical workflows, build and maintain regression coverage and support more confident releases.