MENAFN - GetNews)""The internet is changing. AI agents are no longer just searching the web - they are interacting with it. DanceUs is embracing this shift to ensure that finding a dance class, event, or studio is as simple as having a conversation. The future of dance discovery is here." - Spokesperson, DanceUs"DanceUs, a leading dance discovery platform connecting dancers, studios, and enthusiasts worldwide, is proud to announce the integration of WebMCP - Web Model Context Protocol - a groundbreaking technology that enables AI agents to interact directly and intelligently with websites. With this integration, DanceUs becomes one of the first dance platforms to embrace the agentic web, making dance events, classes, and studios more accessible to AI-powered discovery tools.

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 30, 2026 - The internet is entering a new era. Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to searching websites - it can now interact with them directly on behalf of users. DanceUs is stepping into this future with the integration of WebMCP, positioning the platform at the forefront of AI-powered dance discovery.

DanceUs has long served as a comprehensive resource for the global dance community - covering everything from Salsa, Bachata, and Argentine Tango to Hip Hop, Ballet, Swing, and K-Pop through event calendars, studio directories, educational articles, and dance resources. Now, with WebMCP integration, the platform is preparing for a fundamental shift in how people discover and interact with dance information online.

What WebMCP Makes Possible for Dancers

Instead of manually navigating multiple pages and search filters, users of compatible AI agents can simply ask natural questions and receive immediate, accurate results. With WebMCP, AI agents can interact with structured tools exposed directly by DanceUs - rather than relying on traditional web scraping or visual browser navigation - to fulfill requests such as:



AI-Powered Event Discovery. Dancers can find relevant local and global dance events through simple conversational requests - no manual browsing required.

I ntelligent Search. AI agents can explore dance styles, locations, and available resources using structured interactions, delivering faster and more accurate results than traditional search methods.

Reduced Navigation Friction. Complex searches - such as finding beginner-friendly classes in a specific city or upcoming festivals in a particular region - are simplified into a single conversational exchange. Agent-Ready Infrastructure. DanceUs is now positioned for emerging AI browsers, personal assistants, and autonomous digital experiences - ensuring the platform remains relevant as the web continues to evolve.



"DanceUs is not just building a better dance website. The platform is helping bring dance discovery into the agentic web - where intelligent systems do not just find information, they help people act on it." - The DanceUs Team

For dancers, WebMCP integration means discovering the perfect class or festival through a simple conversation. For studios and event organizers, it creates new opportunities to connect with audiences who increasingly rely on AI-assisted discovery. And for the global dance community as a whole, it means that the barrier between a dancer and their next great experience just got significantly smaller.

WebMCP is still an emerging technology, and the experience depends on browser support and the capabilities exposed by each website. Nevertheless, its potential is transformative - and DanceUS is committed to being at the leading edge of that transformation.

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About DanceUS

DanceUs is an independent online platform dedicated to connecting dancers, instructors, studios, and enthusiasts across the globe. Through its website, mobile apps, and newsletter, the platform provides dance event listings, educational content, festival guides, and community resources for dancers at every level and in every style. DanceUS is committed to making dance more accessible, more organized, and more inspiring for everyone, everywhere. For more information, visit danceus.