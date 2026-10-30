Verified Injector Expands Medical Spa Directory To 18 States, Surpasses 10,000 Listings

MENAFN - GetNews)"Verified Injector now covers 18 states and more than 10,000 medical spa listings, providing consumers with free access to clinic information and independently verified clinician credentials."Verified Injector added 11 U.S. states to its comprehensive medical spa directory. The directory now covers 18 states and lists 10,257 medical spas, including 2,691 Verified clinics. Verified Injector independently checks clinician credentials against official state licensing records and provides free listings and verification for every clinic.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - October 30, 2026 - Verified Injector, a comprehensive medical spa directory with independently verified clinicians, announced the addition of 11 states to its national directory. Verified Injector now covers 18 states and lists 10,257 medical spas. The directory includes 2,691 clinics that have earned Verified status through independent clinician credential checks.

Verified Injector added Alaska, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Vermont. These states join Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Washington.

The expansion follows Verified Injector's California launch earlier in October 2026. The latest expansion increased the number of medical spa listings by approximately 30%.

Verified Injector Builds a Comprehensive U.S. Medical Spa Directory

Verified Injector is a medical spa directory that identifies and lists clinics across entire geographic markets. Verified Injector includes clinics regardless of whether those businesses register, subscribe or pay to participate.

Many medical spa directories rely on business submissions, paid subscriptions or advertising relationships. Verified Injector uses a broader directory model designed to include medical spas throughout each covered market.

Verified Injector currently maintains 10,257 medical spa listings across 18 states. Each listing provides available information about a medical spa, including its location, treatments, named clinicians and professional credentials.

Verified Injector also provides Google ratings and review counts where available. Consumers can search the directory by state, city and treatment.

The directory includes medical spas offering Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and other medical aesthetics services.

"Verified Injector is building a comprehensive directory of medical spas, not just a list of businesses that pay to participate," said Walt Opaska, the founder of Verified Injector. "Consumers deserve access to information about the clinics in their communities, including the credentials of the medical professionals associated with those clinics."

Verified Injector Independently Checks Medical Professional Licenses

Verified Injector independently verifies medical professionals associated with medical spas using official state licensing records.

The verification process begins by identifying clinicians publicly named by a medical spa. Verified Injector then compares available clinician information against records maintained by state medical boards, nursing boards and other professional licensing authorities.

Of the 10,257 medical spas listed in the directory, 6,885 publicly identify at least one clinician. Verified Injector has designated 2,691 clinics as Verified under its published verification requirements.

Verified Injector provides credential verification free of charge. Clinics cannot purchase Verified status. Advertising payments and subscriptions do not determine whether a clinic receives a Verified designation.

A clinic without Verified status has not necessarily failed a licensing check. The clinic may not publicly identify its clinicians, or sufficient licensing information may not be available to complete verification.

Verified status indicates that a clinic meets Verified Injector's published credential verification requirements. Verified status does not evaluate clinical skill, treatment quality or patient outcomes.

Verified Injector Expands Access to Medical Spa Information in 18 States

Verified Injector now covers the following 18 states:

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

Verified Injector maintains state-level, city-level and treatment-specific directory pages. These pages help consumers identify medical spas in their communities and research available treatments and clinician credentials.

The addition of 11 states expands Verified Injector's geographic coverage and increases the number of clinics available for consumer research.

Verified Injector plans to continue expanding into additional states as it develops a nationwide medical spa directory.

"Surpassing 10,000 medical spa listings is an important milestone for Verified Injector," Walt Opaska said. "Our mission is to make comprehensive clinic information and independent clinician verification accessible to consumers throughout the United States."

About Verified Injector

Founded in 2026, Verified Injector is a U.S. medical spa directory that provides comprehensive clinic listings and independently verified clinician credentials. Verified Injector helps consumers find medical spas, research aesthetic treatments and check medical professional licenses against official state licensing records. Clinic listings and credential verification are free, and Verified Injector does not sell Verified status or preferred placement. The company's mission is to make medical spa information comprehensive, transparent and accessible to consumers nationwide.