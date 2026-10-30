Mangia NYC Partners With Citymeals On Wheels For A Holiday 2026 Campaign Supporting Older New Yorkers

MENAFN - GetNews) Holiday cookie gift boxes and a limited-edition tote will help support Citymeals on Wheels' mission of delivering nourishing meals and companionship to homebound older New Yorkers.

NEW YORK, NY - October 30, 2026 - Mangia NYC is proud to announce a special holiday partnership with Citymeals on Wheels, bringing together festive food, thoughtful gifting, and community support during the 2026 holiday season. The initiative reflects Mangia's commitment to giving back to the city it has proudly served for more than four decades.

As part of the campaign, Mangia will contribute $1 from every holiday cookie gift box sold to Citymeals on Wheels. The company is also introducing a limited-edition holiday tote bag priced at $20, featuring a festive New York City winter illustration, with 100% of proceeds supporting the organization.

“The holiday season is a time for giving, connection, and caring for our community. At Mangia, we are proud to support Citymeals on Wheels and their incredible mission to bring nourishing meals, comfort, and companionship to New York City's homebound older adults. We believe that everyone deserves to feel cared for, especially during the holidays, and we are honored to be part of a community that gives back', says Elena Consta, Mangia's Marketing Director.

Holiday Gifts That Make a Difference

Mangia's holiday cookie gift boxes feature beautifully decorated seasonal treats, making them a thoughtful choice for family, friends, colleagues, and corporate gifting. Through this initiative, customers can share the joy of the holidays while contributing to a meaningful local cause.

The exclusive holiday tote bag offers another opportunity to participate. Designed to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in New York City, the reusable bag combines festive artwork with a charitable purpose. With all proceeds supporting Citymeals on Wheels, it serves as both a seasonal keepsake and a symbol of community generosity.

The campaign encourages individuals and businesses throughout New York City to incorporate giving into their holiday traditions, demonstrating how even everyday purchases can contribute to a greater purpose.

Celebrating the Season with Mangia NYC

Alongside the charitable initiative, Mangia invites customers to explore its 2026 holiday catering menu, featuring seasonal hors d'oeuvres, festive desserts, Italian-inspired selections, and beautifully prepared dishes for corporate celebrations and private gatherings.

From office holiday parties to family celebrations and seasonal gifting, Mangia offers a variety of ways to bring people together around great food.

By combining holiday hospitality with community involvement, Mangia hopes to make this year's celebrations especially meaningful for customers and fellow New Yorkers alike.

About Mangia NYC

Founded in 1981, Mangia NYC is a New York City food and catering brand known for its Italian-inspired cuisine, fresh ingredients, and thoughtfully prepared offerings for everyday dining, corporate gatherings, and special events. With a longstanding presence in Manhattan, Mangia continues to celebrate the city's diverse communities through food, hospitality, and meaningful local partnerships.

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About Citymeals on Wheels

Citymeals on Wheels provides nourishing meals and vital companionship to homebound older New Yorkers, helping address hunger and isolation throughout New York City. Through its programs and dedicated network of supporters and volunteers, the organization works to ensure that vulnerable older neighbors receive essential nourishment and human connection.

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