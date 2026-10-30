Alcin Medical Group Brings Women's Health, Weight Management And Aesthetic Care Under One Roof In Lake Worth

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded by nurse practitioner Aneilla Alcin, the practice combines preventive care and wellness services with a focus on timely access and personal attention.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - October 30, 2026 - Alcin Medical Group (AMG) brings women's health, medical weight management and aesthetic care together in Lake Worth, offering South Florida residents a single location for preventive services, hormone health and wellness consultations. Located at 7980 South Jog Road, Suite 101, the practice also offers men's health services, with an emphasis on individual consultation and patient education.

Founder Aneilla Alcin, FNP-BC, brings 15 years of clinical experience to the practice. An advanced practice registered nurse and board-certified family nurse practitioner, she places listening and patient education at the center of her approach to care.

“After 25 years of calling Palm Beach County home, opening Alcin Medical Group is an opportunity to serve a community that means so much to me,” said Aneilla Alcin, FNP-BC, founder and advanced practice registered nurse.“Our focus is on expanding access to timely care and helping reduce the long waits that can keep people from addressing their health concerns. Equally important is what happens during the visit: taking time to listen, understanding what matters to each patient and discussing a clear path forward together. That is my vision for AMG: a trusted community practice where patients feel known, supported and confident about taking an active role in their health.”

Women's health services include Pap smears, consultations for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), birth control services, intrauterine device (IUD) removal, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, perimenopause and postmenopause care, and hormone replacement therapy. The practice also offers men's health consultations and medical weight management.

Additional services include mental wellness support and IV hydration. Aesthetic offerings include facials, microneedling, HydraFacials, microdermabrasion and body sculpting.

Across its medical and wellness offerings, AMG uses individual consultations to discuss each patient's history, concerns and goals. These conversations help patients understand available options and take part in decisions about their care. Services and treatment recommendations depend on clinical assessment and availability.

For information about services, office hours and appointment availability, call (561) 200-4420, email... or visit

About Alcin Medical Group

Alcin Medical Group is a Lake Worth, Florida healthcare practice founded by Aneilla Alcin, FNP-BC, an advanced practice registered nurse and family nurse practitioner. Located at 7980 South Jog Road, Suite 101, Lake Worth, FL 33467, the practice offers women's and men's health, preventive care, medical weight management, wellness and aesthetic services.