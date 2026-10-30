Clinical Science Research Solutions Expands Clinical Trial Access For Underserved Communities In MO

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 1:45 am - Founder Alisha Moore leads a diversity-certified research organization focused on building trial infrastructure and training research professionals in communities historically left out of clinical science.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – Clinical Science Research Solutions (CSRS), a Clinical Research Organization in Southeast Missouri, is working to expand access to clinical trials for underserved and research-naïve communities. The company builds compliant, sponsor-ready research infrastructure and offers mentorship and training programs for the people who run clinical studies.

CSRS describes itself as a diversity-certified, technology-enabled organization. It combines regulatory expertise, workforce development, and clinical trial technology to help sponsors, CROs, and institutions make research more equitable.

A Founder Focused on Access

CSRS was founded by Alisha Moore, who holds a B.S. in Medical Technology with a minor in Chemistry and an M.S. in Biology. Moore leads the company's work in Southeast Missouri and beyond, and she mentors professionals entering the field.

“I'm on a mission to reshape trial access in Southeast Missouri and beyond,” said Moore, Founder of CSRS.“I build research infrastructure in communities that have historically been left out of clinical science, and I mentor the next generation of leaders doing the same work.”

Support for Research Sites and Participants

CSRS supports clinical trial recruitment and research studies across multiple therapeutic areas in Southeast Missouri. Its goal is to help diverse participants find and take part in studies, while building community trust in research.

The company is a certified Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), a federally recognized Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), and a Certified CRIO Partner.

Mentorship and Training for Research Professionals

CSRS offers several programs for clinicians, entrepreneurs, and newcomers to the field:

Certified Principal Investigator Academy: A hybrid program for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, medical residents, and other clinical leaders who want to serve as Principal Investigators. It covers the ethical, regulatory, and operational duties of the role, and combines self-paced learning with weekly live instruction. The academy is listed as soon to be accredited.

Site Ownership Academy: A three-to-six-month mentorship for people launching clinical trial sites in underserved or research-naïve regions. Topics include compliant workflows, SOPs, feasibility and budgeting, working with CROs and sponsors, and building diversity and inclusion into site operations from the start.

CSRS Research Naïve Institute Course: A beginner-level clinical research certification for people in underserved communities. It pairs expert instruction and digital tools with live mentorship.

Free 7-Day Mentorship Bootcamps and a 4-Week Entrepreneurial Mentorship Series: Short programs that introduce clinical research careers and help professionals build services around their expertise.

Strategy for Sponsors and CROs

For organizations, CSRS offers a six-to-twelve-month Corporate Clinical Research Diversity Strategy program. It helps sponsors, CROs, and site networks identify research-ready communities, support site activation in underserved regions, and build more inclusive site networks. The program is designed for organizations that want lasting results rather than only meeting diversity metrics.

About Clinical Science Research Solutions

Clinical Science Research Solutions, LLC is a clinical research organization based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It is a diversity-certified, technology-enabled company building compliant research infrastructure in underserved and research-naïve communities. CSRS supports sponsors, CROs, physicians, patients, and aspiring research professionals through clinical trial access, consulting, and training. Learn more at clinicalscienceresearchsolutions.

Media Contact

Clinical Science Research Solutions, LLC

294 Siemers Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Phone: (573) 380-9762

