Dublin Kitchen Respray Outlines Wardrobe Respray Services For Dublin Homes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A bedroom wardrobe that is sound but looks dated can be sprayed in place instead of replaced. Dublin Kitchen Respray has set out how its wardrobe respray services Dublin homeowners can request actually work.
The company's website says the service covers fitted wardrobes, freestanding units, bedroom furniture and built-in storage. The work applies to doors, drawer fronts, frames and panels. The site does not list shelves or rails inside the wardrobe.
How the Work Is Done
The company says it starts with photos of the doors, frames, panels and current finish. It checks how the wardrobe is built, how the doors fit and what shape the surface is in. Then it gives a quote.
On the day, floors and nearby furniture are covered. Each surface is cleaned of grease and sanded. An adhesion primer goes on every door, drawer front, frame and panel. Chips and small dents are filled and sanded flat. Handles come off where needed.
Paint is sprayed in even coats, with time to cure between them. The job ends with a final check. Doors and handles go back on, the fit is checked and the room is cleaned.
Surfaces and Limits
The website says limed oak, timber, MDF and painted surfaces can be sprayed once they are stable. Laminate, melamine, vinyl wrap and high gloss need the right bonding primer.
The company also states that a respray does not repair furniture that is swollen, badly broken or loose at its main joints. Those problems must be fixed first.
Timing and Preparation
Wardrobe work usually takes one to two days, according to the company. The time depends on the number of doors, the detail in the door style and the state of the old finish.
Customers are asked to clear clothes, shoes and personal items from the sections being sprayed. They should also leave the floor clear so the whole wardrobe front can be reached. The website adds that a colour can be tested in the bedroom's own light before booking.
Key Facts
Service: wardrobe respray for doors, drawer fronts, frames and panels
Typical time: one to two days, depending on the job
Area served: Dublin
Quotes: customers can send photos through the website for a free instant quote
About Dublin Kitchen Respray
Dublin Kitchen Respray is based in Kinsealy, Dublin. It sprays kitchen cabinets, worktops, wardrobes and granite countertops. It lists Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Louth and Wicklow as the counties it covers.
The company's website says the service covers fitted wardrobes, freestanding units, bedroom furniture and built-in storage. The work applies to doors, drawer fronts, frames and panels. The site does not list shelves or rails inside the wardrobe.
How the Work Is Done
The company says it starts with photos of the doors, frames, panels and current finish. It checks how the wardrobe is built, how the doors fit and what shape the surface is in. Then it gives a quote.
On the day, floors and nearby furniture are covered. Each surface is cleaned of grease and sanded. An adhesion primer goes on every door, drawer front, frame and panel. Chips and small dents are filled and sanded flat. Handles come off where needed.
Paint is sprayed in even coats, with time to cure between them. The job ends with a final check. Doors and handles go back on, the fit is checked and the room is cleaned.
Surfaces and Limits
The website says limed oak, timber, MDF and painted surfaces can be sprayed once they are stable. Laminate, melamine, vinyl wrap and high gloss need the right bonding primer.
The company also states that a respray does not repair furniture that is swollen, badly broken or loose at its main joints. Those problems must be fixed first.
Timing and Preparation
Wardrobe work usually takes one to two days, according to the company. The time depends on the number of doors, the detail in the door style and the state of the old finish.
Customers are asked to clear clothes, shoes and personal items from the sections being sprayed. They should also leave the floor clear so the whole wardrobe front can be reached. The website adds that a colour can be tested in the bedroom's own light before booking.
Key Facts
Service: wardrobe respray for doors, drawer fronts, frames and panels
Typical time: one to two days, depending on the job
Area served: Dublin
Quotes: customers can send photos through the website for a free instant quote
About Dublin Kitchen Respray
Dublin Kitchen Respray is based in Kinsealy, Dublin. It sprays kitchen cabinets, worktops, wardrobes and granite countertops. It lists Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Louth and Wicklow as the counties it covers.
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