Azerbaijan's Agricultural Output Exceeds $6.5B In Nine Months - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Agricultural production in Azerbaijan exceeded 11 billion manat ($6.5 billion) in January-September 2026, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said during an event held at the ministry's administrative building to mark November 1 – Agriculture Workers' Day on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan is one of the key priorities of state policy. According to him, the agrarian reforms initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid a solid foundation for the development of this sector; currently, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, consistent measures are being implemented to modernize the agrarian sector, enhance its competitiveness, and strengthen food security.

Mammadov pointed out that the state program for the development of the production and processing of agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture products for the years 2026–2030 defines the primary directions for a new phase in the development of the agrarian sector.

"Within the framework of this program, key objectives include increasing productivity, implementing modern irrigation technologies, ensuring the efficient use of land and water resources, and expanding production and processing capacities," he remarked.

According to the minister, it is essential to continue coordinated efforts with state institutions, the private sector, farmers, and other partners to achieve the goals set out in the state program.

He emphasized that improving the legal framework of the agricultural sector, including the adoption of new laws "On seed production" and "On fisheries," as well as the implementation of new approaches to state support mechanisms, serves to create a more favorable operating environment for farmers.

Mammadov mentioned that in the first 9 months of 2026, the production of grain crops rose by 8.2% compared to the same period last year, with wheat yields rising to 36.3 centners. Meanwhile, the production of fruits and berries grew by 5%, reaching 842,600 tons. A positive trend was also observed in the export of agricultural and processed products.

He added that, despite these results, factors such as climate change, limited water resources, and shifts in international markets necessitate the adoption of more agile and innovative approaches within the agricultural sector.

"Digitalization, the implementation of modern technologies, and the integration of scientific knowledge into production must remain the key priorities for agricultural development," the minister explained.

The minister also stressed the particular importance of restoring the agricultural potential of the liberated territories. According to him, the establishment of modern farms in Karabakh and East Zangezur, the development of production infrastructure, and the incorporation of land resources into economic circulation are creating new opportunities for the country.