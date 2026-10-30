Wolters Kluwer To Divest German Consumer Tax Business

Wolters Kluwer today has signed an agreement to divest Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps GmbH (Steuertipps) to Buhl Data Service GmbH.

The divestment allows Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting to further sharpen its strategic focus on professional markets, where we see the strongest opportunities for synergies, sustainable long-term growth, and returns.

Steuertipps is expected to have gross revenues of approximately €30 million (un-audited) in 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the next few days.

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Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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