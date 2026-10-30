Texaf: QUARTERLY UPDATE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCCUPANCY BACK CLOSE TO 100% IN THE THIRD QUARTER
PROJECTS ON SCHEDULE AND ON BUDGET
PROJECTS ON SCHEDULE AND ON BUDGET
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Communiqué 301026 EN_pour publication
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