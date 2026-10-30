Final Bridge At Dubai's DWTC Opens: Waiting Time Expected To Drop To 90 Seconds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Motorists using one of Dubai's busiest junctions can now expect a very different drive through the World Trade Centre area, as the final bridge under the Dh696-million development project opens on Friday, October 30.

The former World Trade Centre roundabout, which was an oval driveway, has been removed and replaced with a surface-level intersection supported by five bridges. The change is designed to cut average waiting time from up to 12 minutes to about 90 seconds.

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The final 1,000-metre, two-lane bridge will carry traffic from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street. It can handle around 3,000 vehicles per hour.

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On a drive through the junction before the final opening, the old roundabout was no longer visible. In its place is a network of new roads, flyovers, lane splits and exits. The route feels more direct, but drivers need to read signs early and move into the correct lane well before their exit.

The project has been designed to separate traffic heading in different directions instead of allowing all vehicles to converge at one circular junction.

New way through the junction

Abdul Qayyum, who regularly drives from Satwa towards Sheikh Zayed Road, said the new layout was likely to make the area easier to cross once motorists became familiar with it.

“Earlier, vehicles would build up near the roundabout, especially when people were trying to exit to different directions,” he said.“Now, traffic is being separated much earlier. For the first few days, drivers will need to understand which exit to take, but once they get used to it, it should save a lot of time.”

Motorists adjust to new routes

Another regular commuter, Salam Mulla, said the junction already feels more organised, although motorists cannot depend on their old driving habits.

He has been using the new junction for nearly two weeks, said motorists need to decide their route before reaching the interchange.

“You have to understand the signs in advance and know where you want to go. Otherwise, you may end up taking a different exit,” he said.“The signs are clear, but you need to keep your eyes on them before reaching the junction. Compared to the earlier junction, this is much easier.”

He added that the project's scale was visible even from ground level.“It has layers of roads. When you are driving at ground level, you can see flyovers going in different directions, including roads above you.”

Five bridges, three main connections

The five bridges extend a combined 5,000 metres and are grouped into three main connections.

A 1,000-metre bridge provides a direct route from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street for motorists heading towards Deira. The two-lane bridge has a capacity of about 3,000 vehicles per hour.

Two other bridges, with a combined length of 2,000 metres, connect Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd December Street. They provide two lanes in each direction and can carry up to 6,000 vehicles per hour. These routes are expected to help traffic moving between Deira, Al Satwa and Jumeirah.

Another pair of bridges connects Al Majlis Street with 2nd December Street. Together, they also stretch 2,000 metres, with two lanes in each direction and capacity for about 6,000 vehicles per hour.

Areas set to benefit

This route is particularly important for motorists travelling between Al Satwa or Jumeirah and the World Trade Centre area. Al Majlis Street connects onwards to Al Mustaqbal Street, serving Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre.

RTA said the development will benefit more than 500,000 residents and visitors. It serves communities including Zaa'beel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool, as well as people heading to offices, hotels and exhibitions around DWTC and DIFC.

For now, the main message for motorists is simple: the roundabout is gone, and the new exits need attention. But once drivers adjust to the new routes, the junction is expected to become one of the city's smoother crossings rather than one of its longest waits.

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