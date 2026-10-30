Mamata Trinamool Leader Ajit Mahata Held For Allegedly Extorting Rs 10 Lakh On Job Promise

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Mamata Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Mahata has been arrested on charges of extorting Rs 10 lakh from a job aspirant by promising him employment in a government office, police said on Friday.

Mahata had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections earlier this year from Gopiballabhpur in Jhargram district on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

According to police, Mahata was arrested by Jhargram Police on Thursday following a complaint lodged by a local resident, Sajal Das, who alleged that the Trinamool leader had taken around Rs 10 lakh from him in multiple instalments over a period of time on the promise of securing a government job.

In his complaint, Das further alleged that despite paying the money, he did not receive the promised job. He also claimed that when he approached Mahata seeking either employment or a refund, he was threatened with dire consequences.

Police sources said Mahata had been evading arrest for a considerable period of time despite multiple complaints filed against him earlier at Jhargram Police Station. Acting on the latest complaint, police conducted a late-night operation and arrested him from his residence on Thursday.

Ajit Mahata was considered an influential political figure in the Jhargram district and had contested the last Assembly election from the Gopiballabhpur constituency. However, he lost the contest to BJP candidate Rajesh Mahata by a huge margin.

It has also been alleged that although there were a number of allegations against Ajit Mahata, the then administration did not take any action as he was an influential figure in the area and part of the ruling party.

Police said the accused will be produced before a local court on Friday and will seek 14 days of custody for further questioning and investigation into the allegations.