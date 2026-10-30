MENAFN - Mid-East Info) While recovery involves rebuilding concentration, memory, and the ability to manage a working day, progress can still be achieved long after people are told it has stopped Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: Ahead of World Stroke Day on 29 October, UAE data illustrates why the impact of stroke on working life deserves attention. A study published in September 2026 examined 314 stroke admissions among adults aged 18–49 at a Ras Al Khaimah hospital and found that 44.6% of cases had moderate to severe disability at discharge.

For working-age survivors, recovery can mean rebuilding the physical and cognitive abilities their livelihood depends on. A 2026 international review of 39 studies found that cognitive impairment was associated with poorer return-to-work outcomes, even after strokes classified as mild. Difficulties with concentration, memory, and processing speed were also frequently reported.

“With an estimated 8,000–10,000 strokes occurring in the UAE each year, World Stroke Day is an opportunity to look at how we judge recovery. A clinical description such as 'mild' cannot capture the demands of every person's working life. Concentration, memory, and processing of information may determine whether someone can resume their profession. Those abilities deserve explicit rehabilitation goals and the same discipline of assessment and review as physical recovery. The evidence also tells us that progress can continue well after the point at which people are often told it has stopped – provided the therapy continues at sufficient intensity.”

“A stroke in your thirties or forties can put your career on hold. At one Abu Dhabi stroke centre, almost a quarter of patients were under 45. For those working towards a return, managing a few familiar duties can be an important first step. A full working day brings different demands. Rehabilitation planning should account for how those demands change as hours and responsibilities increase, and where further support may be needed.”

For survivors who need ongoing support, a physician-led assessment can help determine whether further rehabilitation at home is appropriate. A coordinated plan can then bring together the relevant therapies, breakthrough recovery technologies, medical oversight, and regular clinical review around the everyday abilities the person wants to rebuild.

Indoma is a U.S.-based specialized neurorehabilitation company helping people recover from stroke, mild traumatic brain injury, and other neurological conditions. Indoma brings intensive, technology-augmented rehabilitation into the patient's own home through highly personalized care plans shaped around each patient's needs, goals, and daily life. It delivers the sustained, high-intensity therapy of a specialist rehabilitation program within the patient's own environment. With Indoma, patients and their families gain more than exceptional medical care. They gain a clear path forward, supported by world-class medical expertise, continuous progress monitoring, and a curated suite of cutting-edge recovery technologies selected to enhance neuroplasticity. By turning uncertainty into action, Indoma makes recovery more personal, connected, and enduring, helping people restore function and self-sufficiency through care that continues well beyond the conventional plateau – in the comfort and privacy of the patient's home.