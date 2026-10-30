ASTS Stock Eyes Best Week In Nearly 3 Months - Fresh Filing Reveals 'Imminent' Philippines Satellite-To-Phone Ops



Smart holds a 30-day demonstration permit covering four Philippine locations, with no nationwide commercial launch date established.

AST targets initial, intermittent coverage in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K. and Saudi Arabia before year-end. The FCC advanced a proposal to expand spectrum access for satellite-to-phone services and simplify carrier partnerships.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) are heading for their strongest week in nearly three months as a fresh filing signals an imminent start to satellite-to-phone operations in the Philippines with Smart Communications.

ASTS stock rose 2% on Thursday to $43.07, taking its weekly gain to 8% and putting it on track to snap a four-week losing streak.

ASTS Readies Philippines Demonstrations

AST SpaceMobile plans to begin satellite-to-phone operations in the Philippines“imminently” with Smart Communications, according to a Thursday filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company said the necessary local approvals are in place and operations will use spectrum licensed exclusively to Smart.

Smart has a 30-day permit to demonstrate AST's tech at four locations across Pampanga, Batangas, Ilocos Norte and Bataan. The demonstrations will connect standard phones directly to satellites using the 700 MHz, 850 MHz and 900 MHz bands.

The permit covers demonstrations at those sites and does not establish a nationwide commercial launch date or permanent frequency rights. AST also pledged to immediately switch off satellite beams over affected areas if harmful interference is reported and verified.

The move builds on a partnership dating to 2021, when AST and Smart signed a memorandum of understanding to explore extending cellular broadband across the Philippines' mainland, islands and surrounding waters.

AST Targets Year-End Coverage In 5 Markets

AST's Philippine plans come as it targets initial, intermittent coverage in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia before year-end.

“We are moving toward service with the partnerships, spectrum and network capabilities needed to bring cellular broadband from space into people's everyday lives,” President Scott Wisniewski said earlier this month. AST has more than 60 ground gateways deployed, installed or planned worldwide, supporting its work with over 60 mobile operators whose networks cover more than 3 billion subscribers.

Through partners including AT & T and Verizon, AST aims to connect ordinary smartphones beyond the reach of cell towers.

Separately, the FCC on Thursday advanced a proposal to open more spectrum to satellite-to-phone services and make it easier for wireless carriers to partner with satellite operators.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid a 33% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 30 | Source: Stocktwits

One user weighed in on ASTS' price action, saying,“Looks like a shift to hedge against a possible Friday shakeout. Throw in the new lawsuit and Brazil spectrum news and you've got a mixed bag. With these sky-high implied vols, better to stick to spreads over naked options. Risk's all over the place”

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Another user said,“$ASTS <50% gain potential even at the lowest analyst price target. Time for this to turn around and head North to a new ATH”

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ASTS stock has declined 41% year-to-date.

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