Delhi Police Arrests Three In Gokulpuri Robbery Case, Recovers Stolen Phone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested three men, including a proclaimed local bad character with 12 previous criminal cases, in connection with a robbery in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area and recovered a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, officials said on Friday.

The incident was reported on October 28 when the complainant, Abhishek, 27, was collecting garbage on his cart near Gali No. 13 in Bhagirathi Vihar at around 8 a.m. According to the complaint, three unidentified men accosted him, snatched his mobile phone, and fled from the spot.

Police registered a case at Gokulpuri police station vide FIR No. 294/26 under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspector Surender, Head Constables Anuj, Rohit and Sudhir, and Constable Parveen, led by Station House Officer Inspector Umed Singh and supervised by ACP Gokulpuri Tanvir Ashraf, examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Based on the footage, the police identified three suspects travelling on a motorcycle. The team subsequently conducted multiple raids at their suspected hideouts and apprehended all three accused.

The arrested men were identified as Rahul, 36, a resident of Old Mustafabad, Delhi, Abbas alias Totu, 26, a resident of Gali No. 13, Bhagirathi Vihar and Shoaib alias Abbas, 18, a resident of Gali No. 11, Bhagirathi Vihar.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted their involvement in the robbery. The complainant's mobile phone was recovered at their instance. Police also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, which was found without a registration number plate.

Verification of their criminal antecedents revealed that Abbas alias Totu was a registered bad character of Gokulpuri police station and had previously been involved in 12 cases relating to robbery, snatching and offences under the Arms Act.

The other two accused, Rahul and Shoaib alias Abbas, were each found to have two previous cases involving snatching and offences under the Arms Act, police said.

The recovery of the robbed mobile phone and the motorcycle is a key part of the investigation. Police are continuing to examine the case and gather further evidence to establish the circumstances of the robbery and the role of the accused. The investigation into the matter is underway.