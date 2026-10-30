Did You Know? This Haryana City Is Known For Supplying Pickles Worldwide

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You surely know about India and its love for pickles. People make pickles everywhere in the country. But one specific city holds the crown as the pickle capital. We tell you why this place stands out and what makes its pickles so special.

Many Indians cannot finish their meals without a spoonful of pickle. You might have a grand feast on your dining table. But that one bite of mango, lemon, green chilli, ginger, or garlic pickle completes the meal. People treat pickle making as a traditional art in our country. Every region and every family guards a secret masala recipe. Yet, India has one dedicated capital for pickles. We bring you the fascinating details about this special city.

People call Panipat the pickle capital of India. History books always link Panipat to the famous battles. The city also runs a highly successful handloom sector. But the pickle business here started as a tiny cottage industry. It now operates as a massive export hub. You will find dozens of large pickle factories and hundreds of popular pickle shops in this city. Customers across India and foreign countries constantly demand their mango, lemon, carrot, green chilli, and mixed pickles.

You must mention Pachranga when you talk about the Panipat pickle industry. The company started its journey in 1943 with just three special pickle recipes. The brand grew from a small local setup into a massive all-India network over the decades. The company now exports Pachranga pickles to more than 25 countries worldwide.

Workers follow a very traditional preparation method here. They cut fresh vegetables and fruits into pieces, add salt, and dry them in the sun. They mix mustard, fennel, fenugreek, chilli powder, and oil in exact proportions. They coat the dried pieces with this rich spice mix. They store this mixture in special vessels for several days or weeks. The spices slowly soak into the pieces and create that strong, tangy, and delicious flavour. Pickle lovers must try this Panipat specialty at least once in their lives.