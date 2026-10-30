4 Injured As Speeding SUV Wreaks Havoc In Delhi, Rams Into 4 Parked Autos (WATCH)
At least four people sustained minor injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into four parked autorickshaws in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.
The high-impact collision left all four autorickshaws badly mangled, triggering concern among locals. The injured were reportedly occupants of the SUV, which lost control and crashed into the parked three-wheelers.
Delhi: Speeding car ramps into autorickshaws in Shalimar Bagh; four occupants injured. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 30, 2026
The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. Details on the condition of those injured are awaited.
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