4 Injured As Speeding SUV Wreaks Havoc In Delhi, Rams Into 4 Parked Autos (WATCH)

At least four people sustained minor injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into four parked autorickshaws in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.

The high-impact collision left all four autorickshaws badly mangled, triggering concern among locals. The injured were reportedly occupants of the SUV, which lost control and crashed into the parked three-wheelers.

Delhi: Speeding car ramps into autorickshaws in Shalimar Bagh; four occupants injured. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 30, 2026

The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. Details on the condition of those injured are awaited.