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4 Injured As Speeding SUV Wreaks Havoc In Delhi, Rams Into 4 Parked Autos (WATCH)

4 Injured As Speeding SUV Wreaks Havoc In Delhi, Rams Into 4 Parked Autos (WATCH)


Date: 2026-10-30 02:45:39

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At least four people sustained minor injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into four parked autorickshaws in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.

The high-impact collision left all four autorickshaws badly mangled, triggering concern among locals. The injured were reportedly occupants of the SUV, which lost control and crashed into the parked three-wheelers.

Delhi: Speeding car ramps into autorickshaws in Shalimar Bagh; four occupants injured. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 30, 2026

The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. Details on the condition of those injured are awaited.

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AsiaNet News

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