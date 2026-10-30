Stocktwits Space Race Monthly: SPCX Holds Up Better Than ASTS, RKLB And PL In October - But VSAT Takes The Crown



SpaceX reported 161% revenue growth, explored a Tesla merger and expanded its wireless ambitions.

Rocket Lab delayed Neutron's debut to 2027, but advanced ground-test preparations and shipped its 100th Electron. ASTS slumped despite global service preparations, Brazilian approvals and imminent Philippine operations.

SpaceX (SPCX) is closing October in better shape than AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Planet Labs (PL), holding up through a difficult stretch for space stocks as Viasat (VSAT) pulls ahead as the group's only gainer.

Over the past month, SPCX has slipped 5%, compared with declines of 27% for ASTS, 15% for RKLB and 13% for PL. VSAT has bucked the weakness with an 11% gain.

SPCX Slips Despite Growth And Tesla Merger Buzz

SpaceX paired rapid growth with bigger ambitions in October, reporting third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $14.58 billion, up 161% year-over-year, and net income of $4.4 billion. Its Super Intelligence business contributed $7.56 billion, while connectivity revenue climbed 69% to $5.25 billion. Starlink ended September with 13.6 million consumer subscribers.

A potential Tesla merger also drew attention. Both companies formed special committees to evaluate a deal, though no agreement has been reached.“I think it would be a good idea, but it's really up to the special committees of both companies,” CEO Elon Musk said.

SpaceX also expanded its wireless plans, agreeing to acquire Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio, pending regulatory approvals. The spectrum would support Starlink Mobile's satellite and terrestrial services. Separately, the FCC authorized a 15,000-satellite Starlink Mobile constellation.

Its ambitions extend to the ground: SpaceX is reportedly discussing access to at least 80,000 U.S. cellular sites as it explores a nationwide wireless network.

On Stocktwits, SPCX retail sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a month ago amid 'low' message volume. Year-to-date, shares are down 11%

RKLB Bulls Face A Longer Neutron Wait

Rocket Lab's October updates mixed a Neutron setback with progress across launches, robotics and defense work. The company pushed Neutron's debut to 2027 after engineers found air pockets in the carbon-composite layers of a first-stage tank dome. Rocket Lab said it had fixed the manufacturing process and was building a replacement, with tank assembly, pressure testing and cryogenic testing still ahead.

“In the meantime, I'd rather show you real-time progress than give you a date that I might have to walk back,” CEO Peter Beck said. Currently, Neutron's second stage and thrust module have reached Wallops, Virginia, ahead of ground testing.

Electron kept moving, completing its 98th mission and 19th launch of 2026 by delivering three HawkEye 360 satellites. Rocket Lab then shipped its 100th Electron, with the flight still ahead.

Beyond rockets, Rocket Lab showcased a NASA-backed robotic arm designed to move across spacecraft and perform repairs, with a demonstration planned for late 2027. Its defense work also advanced: eight of 18 spacecraft were in production under an existing $515 million Space Development Agency program. A separate $816 million award brings the two programs' potential value above $1.3 billion.

On Stocktwits, RKLB sentiment slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish' levels a month ago amid 'normal' message volume. Year-to-date, shares are down 15%.

VSAT Bucks The Slump With NASA And Deal Buzz

Viasat's October updates combined takeover chatter with NASA work and new connectivity partnerships. Satellite consultant Tim Farrar suggested Amazon could acquire Viasat and said AST SpaceMobile had tried to assemble a rival bid. No deal has been announced.

Viasat also launched the Rocket Lab-built Maxwell spacecraft under two NASA awards totaling $81 million. Tests through March 2027 will assess commercial alternatives to NASA's aging satellite-relay system.

A recent Terrestar memorandum outlined potential links between its planned CaStar network and Equatys, Viasat's venture with Space42. Viasat joined Bridge Alliance the next day to help mobile operators extend satellite coverage. Meanwhile, Viasat urged the FCC to reject AST's overseas spectrum request over interference and allocation concerns. AST cited national approvals and proposed technical safeguards.

On Stocktwits, VSAT sentiment jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' levels a month ago amid 'high' message volume. Year-to-date, shares are up 126%.

ASTS Leads Losses As Competition Clouds Service Push

AST SpaceMobile's service push failed to offset concerns over launches and competition. Piper Sandler downgraded ASTS to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and cut its target to $54 from $98, while Clear Street remained bullish on its direct-to-cell lead.

AST targets initial, intermittent coverage before year-end in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K. and Saudi Arabia. It reported more than 60 gateways deployed, installed or planned, plus partnerships with over 60 mobile operators serving more than 3 billion subscribers.

The space firm also secured Brazilian spectrum approvals, signed four regional operators and planned four gateways. A Thursday FCC filing said Philippine operations with Smart Communications would begin“imminently,” with necessary local approvals in place.

On Stocktwits, ASTS sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a month ago amid 'low' message volume. Year-to-date, shares are down 41%.

PL Slides Despite Google And NASA Progress

Planet's October milestones spanned space computing, disaster response and sharper imagery. It launched a Google Project Suncatcher demonstration, Tanager-2 and 18 SuperDoves, then secured an ESA assignment to build Slovenia's Space Resilience Node, a 12-month disaster-detection pilot.

Pelican-12 followed this month, marking Planet's fifth Pelican and 25th satellite launched in 2026. It carries Nvidia Jetson tech for onboard AI and an SES package to test faster satellite-relay data delivery. Second-gen Pelicans target 30-centimeter imagery, improving on the first gen's 50 centimeters.

NASA also awarded an evaluation task order covering more than 250,000 square kilometers of Tanager hyperspectral data to assess its quality and usefulness for Earth science.

On Stocktwits, PL sentiment has been 'bearish' for a month amid 'low' message volume. Year-to-date, shares are down 27%.

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