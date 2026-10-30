CTR Media Network Receives Two 2026 Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards

Dr Tina J Ramsay holding award, CEO of CTRMN CTR Media Network

CTR Media Network was named: Most Innovative Global Digital Media Distribution Company 2026 – USA and received the Multimedia Solutions Innovation Award 2026 – USA

CTR Media Network earns two 2026 Corporate Vision honors for global digital media distribution and multimedia innovation.

- Dr. Tina J. Ramsay, Founder & CEO, CTR Media NetworkCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Carolina-based multimedia company recognized for global digital media distribution and innovative multimedia solutionsCTR Media Network (CTRMN ), a South Carolina-based multimedia and digital distribution company, has received two honors in the Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards 2026, recognizing the company's work in digital media distribution and integrated multimedia solutions.CTR Media Network received:Most Innovative Global Digital Media Distribution Company 2026 – USAandMultimedia Solutions Innovation Award 2026 – USAThe dual recognition comes as CTR Media Network continues expanding a media ecosystem designed to help independent creators, entrepreneurs, authors, educators, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and thought leaders distribute and position their content across multiple platforms.Founded by Dr. Tina J. Ramsay, CTR Media Network provides access to television and connected-TV distribution, podcasting, digital publishing, editorial opportunities, and other multimedia visibility solutions.The company's programming can reach audiences through digital environments and devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Google Play, web-based platforms, and podcast distribution channels.CTR Media Network currently operates 13 channels with more than 50 programs and reports potential reach across more than 175 countries and 3.6 billion digital touchpoints.“Receiving both of these recognitions is meaningful because they represent the two areas we have worked intentionally to build-distribution and multimedia infrastructure,” said Dr. Tina J. Ramsay, founder and CEO of CTR Media Network.“Our goal has always been bigger than simply putting content on another platform. We want independent creators and organizations to have greater opportunities to be seen, heard, and discovered while maintaining ownership of what they create.”The Most Innovative Global Digital Media Distribution Company 2026 – USA honor recognizes CTR Media Network's work in expanding the pathways through which independently produced content can reach audiences across platforms and geographic markets.The Multimedia Solutions Innovation Award 2026 – USA recognizes the company's broader approach to connecting multiple forms of media within one ecosystem.Rather than limiting creators to a single format, CTR Media Network's model allows television, podcasts, digital publishing, editorial visibility, and other media opportunities to work together as part of a larger distribution strategy.The company's approach is also centered on creator ownership. CTR Media Network does not require exclusivity, and participating creators maintain ownership of their content.That structure reflects a broader shift within independent media as creators increasingly look beyond audience size alone and consider distribution, intellectual property, discoverability, and long-term digital presence.Based in South Carolina, CTR Media Network has continued building its operations outside of traditional major media markets while developing distribution capabilities designed to reach audiences internationally.The company reports more than 170 million views across its broader content ecosystem over the past five years.The two Corporate Vision honors add to a period of continued recognition and expansion for CTR Media Network as it develops additional creator services, programming, partnerships, and media infrastructure.“Our location does not have to determine the size of our vision,” Ramsay said.“We can build from South Carolina, create opportunities for independent voices, and develop media infrastructure capable of reaching people around the world.”CTR Media Network plans to continue expanding its multimedia operations while maintaining its focus on accessibility, creator ownership, and cross-platform distribution.About CTR Media NetworkCTR Media Network (CTRMN) is a South Carolina-based multimedia and digital distribution company serving independent creators, entrepreneurs, authors, educators, businesses, nonprofits, and organizations. Its media ecosystem includes television and connected-TV distribution, podcasting, digital publishing, editorial opportunities, and multimedia visibility solutions. CTR Media Network reports potential reach across more than 175 countries and 3.6 billion digital touchpoints while allowing creators to maintain ownership of their content.For more information, visit .Media ContactCTR Media NetworkEmail:...Website:

Dr. Tina J Ramsay

CTR Media Network (CTRMN)

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CTR Media Network Receives Two 2026 Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards News Provided By CTR Media Network October 30, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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