Faith Evans To Receive Jazz Hands For Autism's Fall 2026 Waymaker Award At Nov. 21 Motown Tribute In Los Angeles

Jazz Hands Musicians Academy musicians perform at the 25th Jazz Hands Concert. Credit: Dejavu Photography & Videography for Jazz Hands For Autism

Faith Evans, recipient of Jazz Hands For Autism's Fall 2026 WayMaker Award. Courtesy of Faith Evans

Greg Mack of 94.7 The WAVE, co-host of the Nov. 21 Motown tribute. Courtesy of 94.7 The Wave

Radio pioneer Greg Mack of 94.7 The Wave co-hosts with August McAdoo, an autistic Jazz Hands musician who first dreamed of the microphone at Dodger games.

- Faith EvansLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- August McAdoo was a boy at Dodger Stadium, sitting with his great-grandfather, when the public address announcer's voice came over the speakers. "Papa, I want to do that," McAdoo told him. "I want to do that when I get older." His great-grandfather said he could do whatever he set his mind to, and added his trademark line: "I'll dance at your wedding."On Saturday, Nov. 21, McAdoo, one of Jazz Hands For Autism's own musicians, will co-host its Motown tribute concert in the Gramercy Ballroom at The LINE LA, alongside Greg Mack of 94.7 The Wave. That night Jazz Hands will present its Fall 2026 WayMaker Award to autism advocate and R&B legend Faith Evans, who founded Ryder's Room, named for her son Ryder.Since July, Jazz Hands' four weekly bands have rehearsed Motown classics the musicians picked and lead themselves."This one is close to my heart," Evans said. "My son Ryder is on the autism spectrum, and I know how much it means when someone believes in our kids and our community. That's why I started Ryder's Room, where we support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Jazz Hands is doing that work too. They train autistic musicians and help them build real careers in music. Their WayMaker Award recognizes people who create access for our community, and I am honored to accept it."Evans will also sit for a VIP fireside chat moderated by Rodney Gordy, a music executive and member of the legendary Gordy Motown family. Berry Gordy founded Motown Records in 1959."Motown Records' iconic slogan, 'The Sound of Young America,' was more than a musical declaration; it was a promise of possibility, belonging, and equality," Gordy said. "To hear Motown's timeless music performed by autistic musicians is to witness that promise in action.""My son, Christian, was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome early in elementary school," Gordy said. "From that point on, I have surrounded him with the love, support, and encouragement he needed to know that he is valued, capable, and deserving of belonging."Dr. Ifunanya Nweke, founder and executive director of Jazz Hands For Autism, chose Motown on purpose. "Motown and the Motown sound completely transformed the music industry. It set a new standard for popular music, a standard that is still used today, and it broke barriers for talented Black artists, allowing them to thrive in the mainstream," she said. "This is what Jazz Hands For Autism is all about. We are deeply committed to empowering neurodivergent musicians and ensuring that the mainstream music and entertainment industries recognize and celebrate their talents and contributions, so it was only right that we did a Motown tribute."McAdoo is engaged now, and he still remembers his great-grandfather's words about dancing at his wedding. His great-grandfather died in 2017. "I promised him that I would continue what he told me to go out and do, which was to do something with my voice professionally," McAdoo said. Around then he joined Jazz Hands, which booked his first DJ gigs. "It was so much fun watching people dance and watching people express themselves, not being held down by the norms of society," he said. "This is it. I love it. I love it here." Jazz Hands musicians have played more than 300 gigs and earned more than $54,000."I was afraid to tell people my diagnosis, because I was always afraid of being turned away and looked at differently," he said. At Jazz Hands he met musicians who were open about it. "They're in an extremely safe space to be themselves," he said. Asked if Jazz Hands is part of why he no longer hides it, he answered, "By far, yes."His classes at Jazz Hands gave him the confidence to return to college, and Dr. Nweke's own studies settled it. "I said, you know what, if she can get her education, I can too," he said. He finished his degree at Santa Monica College in 2024. "I've made my family proud," he said. He credits Dr. Nweke: "I have the utmost respect for [her] because of her work and her influence. That helped me achieve what I have achieved."This year the Long Beach Coast baseball team hired him as its announcer. "My younger self would be happy, jumping for joy right now," he said.Mack is a Los Angeles radio legend heard every weekday morning on 94.7 The WAVE. He hired Dr. Dre as one of his first mix DJs and helped launch some of the biggest names in rap music. "I said yes to co-hosting because I consider Faith Evans a good friend and I truly believe in her cause as it pertains to autism," Mack said. "For many reasons, personal and professional, Motown means a lot to me. To be able to share the stage with Jazz Hands musicians and co-host August McAdoo is awesome!"This season a boy visiting from New York heard McAdoo at a game, and his father found him on Instagram to say his son wanted the same job. "I said to the dad, let your son know that whatever circumstances may be in front of him, he can overcome," McAdoo said. "I'm thinking to myself, wow, I just told somebody what someone told my mom about me when I was young."On Nov. 21, the boy from the Dodger Stadium stands will be the voice over the speakers.When: Saturday, Nov. 21. Doors 4 p.m., VIP fireside chat 4:30, show 5:30 to 8 p.m.Where: The Gramercy Ballroom at The LINE LA, 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los AngelesTickets: $35 general admission, $50 Supporter, $200 VIP at href="" rel="external nofollow" eventbritSupported by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Splice and official radio partner 94.7 The Wave.Jazz Hands For Autism is the nation's only nonprofit combining professional music education, vocational training and paid employment pathways for autistic musicians. Learn more at jazzhandsforautism.

Joshua Hines

Jazz Hands For Autism

+1 424-209-7190

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Jazz Hands For Autism musicians at the 25th Jazz Hands Concert

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Faith Evans to Receive Jazz Hands For Autism's Fall 2026 WayMaker Award at Nov. 21 Motown Tribute in Los Angeles News Provided By JAZZ HANDS FOR AUTISM October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry



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