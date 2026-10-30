Ouros Jewels Introduces Referral Program To Reward Customer Recommendations

Ouros Jewels Referral Program

Ouros Jewels

Ouros Jewels is extending its approach to customer appreciation through a 5% referral reward program designed to benefit both customers and the business.

- Vijay Sarkheliya, founder of Ouros Jewels YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As jewelry brands look for ways to build relationships beyond individual purchases, Ouros Jewels has introduced a customer referral program that gives existing customers an opportunity to benefit from the brand's growth.The initiative allows participating customers to earn a 5% commission on qualifying purchases made through their referrals. Rewards can be redeemed through bank payouts, Ouros Jewels gift cards or credit toward custom jewelry, allowing participants to choose the benefit that best suits them.In fine jewelry, where individual purchases can involve significant spending, a percentage-based reward can carry meaningful value. For example, a qualifying $2,000 jewelry purchase would generate a $100 referral commission, while a $5,000 purchase would generate $250, subject to program terms.Rather than treating customer recommendations solely as a means of acquiring new business, the program is designed to recognize the individuals behind those introductions. As new customers discover Ouros Jewels through personal recommendations, existing customers can share in the value those connections create.How the Referral Program WorksCustomers can join the initiative through the Ouros Jewels team and receive a personalized referral link to share with friends and family. When a referral results in a qualifying purchase, the participant earns a 5% commission. Approved rewards can then be redeemed through the available payout or jewelry credit options, subject to program terms.“Our customers are an important part of our journey, and we believe that when the business grows, they should have an opportunity to benefit from that growth too.”The initiative aligns with Ouros Jewels' broader focus on making fine jewelry more accessible through lab grown diamonds and creating lasting customer relationships. The brand's fine jewelry collection, spanning diamond necklaces, bracelets, pendants and other designs, reflects the range of purchases through which personal recommendations can connect new customers with the brand.By combining customer rewards with its existing jewelry offerings, the company aims to build a shopping experience in which appreciation extends beyond the initial purchase.The referral program is now available to eligible Ouros Jewels customers, with participation and reward redemption subject to program terms. Interested customers can register for the Ouros Jewels Customer Referral Program or contact the company's team directly for further information about participation and reward eligibility.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The company offers ready-to-wear and customizable jewelry designs, with an emphasis on craftsmanship, customer relationships and accessible fine jewelry.

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Ouros Jewels LLC

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Ouros Jewels Introduces Referral Program to Reward Customer Recommendations News Provided By Ouros Jewels October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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