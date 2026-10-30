Leagend Supercap Jump Starter Combines Starting Support And Smart Battery Management For European Winter-Service Fleets

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

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leagend JS300 PRO VS traditional ones

For compatible 12V and 24V winter-service vehicles, leagend brings permanently installed SuperCap starting support, built to operate from -40°C to 80°C.

- leagend management teamERFURT, THüRINGEN, GERMANY, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From preventive gritting in the UK to snow-clearing operations in Germany and colder Nordic conditions, leagend highlights its permanently installed SuperCap system, combining everyday starting support, battery-related monitoring and intelligent operating management for professional winter-service vehicles.As European road authorities and winter-service contractors prepare for another season of frost, snow and changing road conditions, vehicle starting readiness remains an important part of operational preparation. From early-morning gritting schedules to repeated snow-clearing assignments, winter-service vehicles need to be ready for deployment according to planned maintenance operations.Against this operational backdrop, leagend, a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, highlights the application potential of its leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series for professional winter-service fleets.Unlike conventional portable jump starters primarily associated with emergency starting, the series is designed for permanent installation and participation in every normal engine start. Working alongside the vehicle's original battery, its battery-free supercapacitor technology helps share the high-current starting load. By bringing together integrated starting support, battery-related status monitoring and intelligent operating management, the series extends its role beyond emergency assistance to become a multifunctional component of the vehicle's everyday starting system.Winter-Service Readiness Begins Before the First Vehicle Leaves the DepotAcross Europe, winter road maintenance follows different operational approaches, but weather monitoring, vehicle preparation and timely deployment remain common considerations.In the United Kingdom, National Highways operates more than 530 gritting vehicles from 128 depots, supported by over 250 weather stations. Its winter operations include preventive road treatment before freezing conditions develop, making planned vehicle deployment an important part of seasonal maintenance.In Germany, Autobahn GmbH announced on October 28, 2026, that approximately 1,450 specially equipped vehicles were prepared for winter service across around 13,300 kilometres of motorway. Operations include preventive spreading of salt and brine, snow clearing and additional maintenance assignments as conditions require.Further north, Sweden's Trafikverket works with maintenance contractors to monitor weather conditions around the clock and prepare additional resources ahead of severe weather warnings. Such arrangements illustrate how winter-service fleets may move between standby, inspection and active deployment.For fleet operators, these activities create a practical requirement: starting-system condition must be considered alongside route planning, equipment preparation and vehicle maintenance.Built Into Everyday Starting, Not Reserved for EmergenciesWinter-service vehicles face starting demands that extend beyond an occasional battery failure.A gritting truck may be assigned to preventive treatment before temperatures fall below freezing. A snowplough may return to its depot between assignments. A light-duty inspection vehicle may remain parked until a road-condition check is required.In each case, engine starting forms part of the normal operating process.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series approaches this requirement differently from traditional emergency jump starters. Designed for permanent installation on compatible vehicles, the system becomes a supporting component of the vehicle's starting arrangement rather than equipment that must be retrieved and connected after starting difficulties arise.Its battery-free supercapacitor architecture stores energy without relying on an internal conventional chemical battery. During normal operation, the system participates in every engine start, helping share the high-current cranking load with the original starting battery.This participation is not limited to occasions when the vehicle battery becomes weak. By supporting repeated normal starts, the system is designed to reduce the battery's instantaneous starting burden and may help support longer battery service life, depending on actual operating conditions.Beyond its role in sharing the starting load, the series brings together battery-related status monitoring and intelligent operating management within the same permanently installed system. These capabilities provide additional insight into the battery and system's operating conditions, supporting a more comprehensive approach to everyday starting management.Rather than functioning solely as an emergency jump starter, the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series integrates multiple capabilities into one vehicle-based solution. The system works alongside the vehicle's original battery, maintaining the battery as an essential part of the starting arrangement while delivering continuous starting-support and management capabilities throughout regular vehicle operations.Cold-Weather Performance for Demanding Winter OperationsCold-weather capability is especially relevant for vehicles operating across northern Europe.In Norway, winter road maintenance standards vary according to road classification, traffic conditions and climate. Depending on the route, operators may need to clear snow, apply salt or use sand to maintain specified road conditions.These operating environments highlight the importance of considering temperature when evaluating vehicle equipment.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is designed for an operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, maintaining excellent working performance even at -40°C.Its supercapacitor-based design also supports an exceptionally long service life and repeated use, making it relevant to professional applications that involve recurring engine starts over extended operating periods.Beyond temperature capability, the series incorporates several functions supporting daily operation:.Automatic SuperCap recharge: After engine starting, the system can automatically replenish the supercapacitors when the vehicle's electrical conditions meet the required operating thresholds, including a battery voltage of approximately 5V or above..Low-energy standby management: When original battery voltage falls below approximately 9V, the system enters a low-energy mode to minimise standby consumption. Its built-in vibration sensor detects vehicle movement and wakes the system into its ready operating state..Intelligent monitoring and operating features: Battery-related status monitoring, AI self-learning, driving mode, forced starting mode and Bluetooth APP functions bring additional information and intelligent management capabilities into the vehicle's daily starting-support system, subject to model specifications and applicable operating conditions.Together, these capabilities enable the series to deliver more than occasional emergency starting assistance. By combining daily starting support, relevant status monitoring and intelligent operating management, the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series represents an integrated approach to vehicle starting readiness across demanding operating conditions.Starting Support Across Heavy-Duty and Light-Duty Winter-Service VehiclesEuropean winter-service fleets are not limited to one vehicle category.Heavy-duty snowplough trucks, road gritters and multifunctional maintenance vehicles frequently use 24V electrical systems, while smaller inspection, support and light-duty maintenance vehicles may operate with 12V starting systems.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series provides different product options for these applications.For compatible 24V heavy-duty vehicles, leagend JS600 offers permanently installed SuperCap starting support suitable for evaluation in snowplough, gritting and other commercial vehicle applications.For compatible 12V vehicles, leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 provide alternative starting-support options that can be assessed for light-duty inspection vehicles, maintenance support vans and other relevant vehicle categories.Rather than assigning products solely by vehicle size or engine displacement, selection should consider the original starting-system voltage, battery configuration, engine cranking requirements and available installation arrangements.This allows fleet operators, commercial vehicle service providers and distribution partners to assess starting-support equipment according to the actual characteristics of their vehicle portfolios.A Broader Product Portfolio for Different Battery Service NeedsIn addition to its flagship leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, leagend offers dedicated battery testing, monitoring and charging products designed to address different requirements across professional automotive maintenance and battery service applications.One example is the leagend BT2000PRO, a professional battery monitor designed for compatible 12V lead-acid engine starting batteries.Beyond real-time voltage monitoring, leagend BT2000PRO supports Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) testing, internal resistance assessment, State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) information, as well as starting-system and charging-system tests.The device combines ongoing battery monitoring with an app interface and an in-vehicle display, allowing vehicle users and maintenance personnel to conveniently review battery information. Its automatic battery testing, historical records and battery-condition alerts help users track battery conditions over time and identify changes that may require further inspection.For example, a light-duty winter-service inspection vehicle parked between assignments may benefit from BT2000PRO's battery testing and monitoring capabilities as part of routine maintenance checks.These dedicated products offer professional customers additional choices for specific battery testing, monitoring and maintenance requirements. Together with its flagship SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, they demonstrate the breadth of leagend's professional battery technology portfolio, serving different vehicle applications, service priorities and customer requirements.For larger 24V winter-service vehicles, leagend's appropriately specified professional battery testing equipment may also support periodic battery and starting-system assessments.Supporting Professional Winter-Service Fleets and Automotive PartnersEuropean winter road maintenance involves more than snowploughs and gritting trucks. It also relies on inspection vehicles, service teams, maintenance contractors and commercial vehicle support networks.Different vehicle types and operating schedules create corresponding requirements for battery assessment, equipment compatibility and starting support.As a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend continues to develop technologies spanning battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and its flagship SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series. By integrating starting support, battery-related status monitoring and intelligent operating management, the JS Series represents leagend's advanced approach to everyday vehicle starting applications.Through its expanding professional automotive product portfolio, leagend supports fleet operators, winter-service contractors, commercial vehicle service networks and distribution partners seeking starting-support and battery management capabilities for demanding winter applications.Explore leagend SuperCap Starting Support for Winter-Service FleetsFor compatible 12V and 24V vehicles, the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series brings permanently installed starting support, battery-related monitoring and intelligent management capabilities into one system, addressing different starting-system requirements across professional winter-service applications.Explore the leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600 to learn more about model specifications, operating capabilities and potential applications for light-duty and heavy-duty winter-service vehicles.Municipal fleet operators, winter-service contractors, commercial vehicle service providers and distributors are invited to contact leagend to request product specifications, discuss vehicle compatibility and installation requirements, or explore distribution and OEM cooperation opportunities.Business & Distribution Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ + +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Combines Starting Support and Smart Battery Management for European Winter-Service Fleets News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology



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