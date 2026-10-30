Zeekr Nears One Million Cars As UAE Drivers Reap The Benefits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five years after it delivered its first car, Zeekr is close to a milestone few new car brands ever reach. The premium brand of Geely Auto had delivered 931,293 vehicles worldwide by the end of September 2026, and it is now adding around 37,000 a month. At that pace, the one millionth Zeekr is set to roll out before the end of the year.The growth is speeding up. Zeekr delivered 37,216 vehicles in September, up 103.85% on a year earlier and its sixth monthly record in a row. Deliveries for the first nine months of 2026 reached 288,404, already more than the 224,133 it delivered in all of 2025. One model leads the way: the Zeekr 7X has passed 200,000 units produced and is now sold in more than 50 countries and regions.Zeekr's international push is gathering pace. In Europe, deliveries are up 200% this year. The brand now sells in 22 European markets and aims to have 200 dealer locations by the end of 2026. At the Paris Motor Show in October, it showed its flagship 9X and gave the updated 7X its European debut.The UAE is the first stop in the Zeekr 9X's global rollout. The brand's flagship made its first large-scale export journey to the UAE, where it has received more than 700 orders. In the UAE, Zeekr is officially distributed by AWR Automotive. AWR has opened a redesigned Zeekr Space on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai this year and has had a second Zeekr Space in Abu Dhabi since 2024.The brand's presence across the Gulf is growing too. In Saudi Arabia, Wallan Trading Company has launched the Zeekr 7X. In Qatar, Blue Lake Motors runs a flagship showroom at Msheireb Downtown Doha. In Kuwait, Al Babtain Group is the exclusive distributor.Zeekr has also made its mark in the UAE itself. A specially modified Zeekr 7X became the first electric vehicle to climb Tal Moreeb at the Moreeb Dune Cars Championship, part of the Liwa International Festival, setting a record time of 7.343 seconds. At Yas Marina Circuit, a 7X set a Guinness World Records title for the tightest gap passed through while drifting an electric car.What scale means for buyersFor anyone weighing up a newer electric brand, scale matters for practical reasons, not just bragging rights. Here are three things to check before buying any new EV brand, with Zeekr as the example.1.Volume - A brand selling hundreds of thousands of cars a year can keep investing in its products and its support. Zeekr's 2026 deliveries have doubled on last year.2.A local partner - Buying through the official distributor means region-spec cars, the manufacturer's warranty and local service.3.Warranty cover - The Zeekr 9X comes with 5 years or 150,000 km on the vehicle and 8 years or 160,000 km on the battery. The Zeekr 001 comes with 5 years or 120,000 km on the vehicle and the same 8 years or 160,000 km on the battery. Cover applies on a whichever-comes-first basis and is subject to the recommended service schedule.With the one millionth car in sight and the 9X arriving in the UAE, Zeekr is now an established force in premium electric mobility. For UAE drivers, that growth means more choice and more confidence in the brand they're buying into.

Kevin Sebastian

Audire Media

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Zeekr nears one million cars as UAE drivers reap the benefits News Provided By Audire Media October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods



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