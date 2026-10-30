Dlinxcy Highlights Specification Bathroom Vanity Set And LED Mirror Systems For Global Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) China-based Dlinxcy Factory aligns bathroom cabinet, basin and smart mirror configurations with project moisture, installation and export needs.

XUCHANG, HENAN, CHINA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dlinxcy, a China-based bathroom vanity manufacturer and OEM/ODM export supplier, is introducing global B2B buyers to a specification-led sourcing workflow designed to streamline the procurement of complete bathroom vanity sets, mirror cabinets, and LED mirrors.“Project buyers and sanitaryware brands need more than a standalone cabinet catalog. The cabinet substrate, countertop tolerance, basin plumbing, and LED mirror functions must be engineered as a coordinated system for the actual installation environment.” - Export Project Director at Dlinxcy FactoryIn commercial construction and wholesale sanitaryware supply chains, bathroom components are frequently sourced from separate factories. This fragmented approach often leaves contractors, hospitality developers, and private-label brands responsible for resolving dimensional mismatches, finish discrepancies, and packaging incompatibilities among base cabinets, stone countertops, ceramic basins, and lighted mirrors.Dlinxcy addresses this coordination challenge by initiating each project inquiry with the buyer's architectural specifications and target market conditions. Procurement teams can submit room layouts, moisture-resistance requirements, wall-mounting structural limits, electrical standards, and target price points. Dlinxcy's engineering team then translates these parameters into a unified product specification and commercial quotation.“Project buyers and sanitaryware brands need more than a standalone cabinet catalog,” said the Export Project Director at Dlinxcy Factory.“The cabinet substrate, countertop tolerance, basin plumbing, and LED mirror functions must be engineered as a coordinated system for the actual installation environment. Our objective is to reduce multi-vendor friction and deliver repeatable specification accuracy from sample approval through container loading.”Dlinxcy's core manufacturing scope centers on project-ready bathroom vanity cabinets constructed from three primary material systems: multi-layer plywood for structural stability, high-density PVC for high-moisture environments, and seamless sintered stone for luxury hospitality and residential developments. The factory's published product matrix spans widths from compact 400mm cloakroom units to 1500mm double-sink configurations, available in both floating (wall-hung) and freestanding structures.Beyond base cabinets and countertops, the company manufactures coordinated LED bathroom mirrors and functional mirror cabinets featuring anti-fog heating pads, dimmable color temperatures, touch sensors, and time-and-temperature displays. Sourcing both cabinet and mirror systems through a single manufacturing line allows importers and builders to maintain consistent design language and consolidate ocean freight.Established in 2007, Dlinxcy operates a 15,000-square-meter production facility in Xuchang, Henan, with a monthly output capacity exceeding 10,000 units. According to the company, every export order undergoes a documented four-stage quality control protocol covering raw material inspection, in-process carpentry and finish checks, pre-assembly testing, and pre-shipment verification.To support international market compliance, Dlinxcy maintains applicable CE, UKCA, FSC, REACH, and ISO 9001 certifications. To mitigate transit damage during long-distance sea and land freight, finished units are secured using reinforced foam corner protection inside five-layer corrugated or honeycomb export cartons.Dlinxcy structures its B2B fulfillment around a five-step order workflow: requirement definition, technical drawing specification, physical sample and color swatch approval, batch production, and export logistics coordination. This structured model serves hotel and hospitality developments, apartment and villa complexes, commercial restrooms, Kitchen & Sanitaryware Brands and wholesale distribution programs.Global buyers can explore Dlinxcy bathroom vanities set and review project-specific custom bathroom vanities directly through the company's official website.About Dlinxcy Bathroom Vanity FactoryFounded in 2007 and headquartered in Xuchang, Henan, China, Dlinxcy is a professional manufacturer and export supplier specializing in bathroom vanities, LED mirrors, and mirror cabinets. Operating a 15,000m2 facility, the company provides one-stop OEM and ODM manufacturing solutions for global hotel projects, contractors, sanitaryware brands, wholesalers, and residential developers.Media Contact:Website: dlinxcyTel: +86 17719802275

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Dlinxcy Highlights Specification Bathroom Vanity Set and LED Mirror Systems for Global Buyers News Provided By VefoGix October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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