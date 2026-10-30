Grant Neubauer, 19, Competes At Final Bassmaster Elite Qualifier For 2027 Elite Series Invitation

Grant Neubauer holding two bass at a Bassmaster Elite Qualifier weigh-in

The Medford, Wisconsin angler competes Nov. 11-13 at Lake Guntersville after placing sixth in 2026 Bassmaster Opens AOY.

- Grant NeubauerMEDFORD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grant Neubauer, a 19-year-old Bassmaster Pro Angler from Medford, Wisconsin, will compete in the final 2026 Bassmaster Elite Qualifier at Lake Guntersville, Alabama, November 11-13. The qualifier series features 132 anglers competing for 10 invitations to the 2027 Bassmaster Elite Series.At the previous Elite Qualifier at Toledo Bend Reservoir in Louisiana, Neubauer placed ninth after Day 1 with a five-fish limit of 25 pounds, 10 ounces. He finished 15th overall with 41 pounds, 15 ounces, earning 116 Elite Qualifier points.Neubauer also finished sixth in the 2026 Bassmaster Opens Angler of the Year standings.His recent results include a sixth-place finish at the 2025 Bassmaster Nation National Championship in La Crosse, Wisconsin; seventh place at the 2025 Bassmaster Nation Regional in Florence, Alabama; qualification for the 2025 MLF All-American at Lake Hamilton, Arkansas; and sixth place at the 2024 MLF Regional Championship in the Quad Cities.Neubauer competed in motocross before a broken back ended his racing career, after which he focused on competitive bass fishing.“When I broke my back racing motocross, I didn't know exactly what my future would look like,” Neubauer said.“Racing taught me to compete, push myself, and never give up, and I've carried that mindset into fishing.”Tournament updates are available on Bassmaster, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram at @grantneubauer.About Grant NeubauerGrant Neubauer is a professional fisherman from Medford, Wisconsin, competing on the Bassmaster Opens and Elite Qualifier circuits. He began tournament fishing at age 12.Learn more about Grant Neubauer, Professional Fisherman and Bassmaster Pro Angler, at .

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Grant Neubauer, 19, Competes at Final Bassmaster Elite Qualifier for 2027 Elite Series Invitation News Provided By bREAL Marketing October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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