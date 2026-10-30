J&K Police Bust Jail-Linked Terror Fundraising Module In Shopian, Arrest Ten

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district said on Friday that they have busted a jail-linked terror fundraising module and arrested 10 people in this operation.

Police said in a statement that in a significant breakthrough against the terror ecosystem, Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities.

During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers.

The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails. So far, 10 terrorist associates have been arrested in connection with the case.

Accordingly, FIR No. 231/2026 under the relevant sections of law was registered at the Police Station Shopian.

The arrested persons have been identified as, Owais Shafi Naikoo, son of Mohammad Shafi Naikoo, resident of Saidpora Bala, Shopian; Tajamul Ahmad Shah, son Abdul Rashid Shah, resident of Rawalpora, Shopian; Moiz Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal Hajam, resident of Chitragam Kalan, Imdad Yousuf Ganie, son of Mohd Yousuf Ganie, resident of Chitragam Kalan; Saqib Zahoor Wani, son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani, resident of Murray, Pulwama; Aamir Ahmad Ganie, son of Gh Nabi Ganie, resident of Armolah, Pulwama; Firdous Thokar, son of Gh Qadir Thokar, resident of Nadigund, Trenz; Liyaqat Nazir Lone, son of Nazir Ahmad Lone, resident of Murran, Pulwama; Mohd Hanief, son of Kaju Sheru resident of Check Haria, Kathua; and Kaju, son of Haji Sheeru, resident of Check Haria, Kathua.

Initial Investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF).

The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module. More arrests are expected.

The operation reflects the continued commitment of J&K Police, in coordination with other security agencies, towards dismantling terror-support networks, disrupting unlawful financial channels and safeguarding peace and security across the union territory.