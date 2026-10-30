Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Express Concern Over Cyclone Arnab Devastation In Andhra, Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed concern over the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha, urging party workers to extend all possible assistance to the affected people.

Priyanka Gandhi took to X to express solidarity with those affected by the cyclone and adverse weather conditions in the two states and appealed to Congress workers to support relief and rescue operations.

“My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone's safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts,” she posted.

Kharge also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh and the disruption caused by the cyclone in Odisha. He urged the Union government to coordinate relief and rehabilitation measures with the respective state governments and ensure assistance to affected families.

“Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh and the massive disruption to people's lives in Odisha caused by Cyclone Arnab. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Union Government must lead coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts with State Governments, ensuring timely assistance through PMCARES fund to all the affected families. I urge Congress workers to extend all possible help to those in distress,” Kharge said in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab claimed seven lives in Andhra Pradesh and caused estimated losses of Rs 4,600 crore, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

After conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas, the Chief Minister said the preliminary estimate of damage stood at Rs 4,600 crore, but the figure could increase following a detailed assessment.

CM Naidu said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the damage caused by the cyclone, briefed him on the prevailing situation and the measures taken by the state government, and submitted a preliminary report on the losses to the Centre.

The Odisha government has also intensified rescue and relief operations in Ganjam and Gajapati districts following severe flooding triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall due to the cyclone.