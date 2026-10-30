Main Structure Fully Topped Out For Weishan County Resident Relocation & Disaster Avoidance Project

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, with the pouring of the final batch of concrete, the main structure of the Weishan County Resident Relocation & Disaster Avoidance Project-built by China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd.-was fully topped out. This marks the successful completion of the project's main construction task and lays a solid foundation for the comprehensive advancement of subsequent works.

As a vital project for safeguarding people's livelihoods and improving local living conditions, the project team consistently adhered to the philosophy of "Building Quality Engineering, Constructing Homes of Peace" throughout the construction period. Closely aligned with high-quality residential construction standards and anchored to four core targets-safety, quality, progress, and civilized construction-the team fully implemented a management model featuring standardized construction, meticulous control, and routine inspections. They scientifically coordinated all construction activities, continuously optimized construction schemes, and refined phase-by-phase plans.

By applying BIM technology for construction simulation, potential issues were resolved in advance. A smart construction site platform was used to monitor key processes in real time-such as tower crane operation and concrete curing-enhancing field management efficiency and safety control standards. A novel smart temperature-controlled curing system was adopted to guarantee concrete pouring quality, while a strict "three-inspection system" ensured every construction process stood up to scrutiny. Furthermore, for key areas such as waterproofing and thermal insulation, the project actively applied new technologies, techniques, and materials, continuously leveraging innovative measures to elevate safety, quality, and green construction management-ultimately achieving the main structure topping-out goal on schedule.

The full topping-out of the main structure represents both a milestone victory in the project's construction and the beginning of a new journey. Taking this milestone as a fresh starting point and using the "100-Day Sprint to Win the Opening Year" labor competition as a launchpad, the project team will capitalize on the momentum to keep pressing forward. They will continue to strictly uphold safety, quality, and progress standards through more rigorous measures and solid responsibility-accelerating follow-up tasks including secondary structures, interior/exterior decoration, and electromechanical installation-to ensure relocated residents can move into their new homes as soon as possible, contributing central state-owned enterprise strength to improving public well-being and local development.

About China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd. is a leading construction enterprise dedicated to executing vital livelihood initiatives and public welfare projects. The company successfully completed the main structure of the Weishan County Resident Relocation & Disaster Avoidance Project, showcasing advanced engineering expertise and strict quality standards. Through innovative management, BIM technology, and green construction practices, they consistently deliver critical infrastructure that enhances local living conditions and community development.