Kingdom Sees Cool Weather, Slight Chance Of Rain In Northern Areas - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Maximum temperatures on Friday will be slightly below their seasonal averages, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected, particularly in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather will be pleasant in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. There is a slight chance of scattered showers during the early morning hours in northern Jordan and limited parts of the western central regions.

Winds will be moderate westerlies, occasionally picking up.

In its report, the JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over mountainous areas and parts of the plains. It also cautioned motorists against slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday, with pleasant conditions prevailing across most regions and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are also expected, while winds will be moderate south easterlies.

On Sunday, pleasant weather is forecast in most areas and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at various altitudes, particularly over eastern Jordan. Winds will be moderate north westerlies.

Temperatures will rise slightly again on Monday, while pleasant weather is expected in most regions and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 21 C and 11 C in eastern Amman, 20 C and 10 C in western Amman, 17 C and 9 C in the northern highlands, 18 C and 6 C in the Sharah highlands, and 24 C and 12 C in the Badia.

Temperatures in the plains are expected to reach 21 C and 10 C, while the northern Jordan Valley will record 28 C and 15 C, the southern Jordan Valley 30 C and 19 C, the Dead Sea 29 C and 18 C, and Aqaba 29 C and 18 C.

//Petra// MF