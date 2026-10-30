Norwegian Delegation Sees Rescue Equipment Damaged By Russian Attacks In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said this following a meeting between Ukrainian emergency service chief Andrii Danyk, Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Ukraine Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen Ukrinform reports.

“Delegation members inspected rescue equipment damaged and destroyed by Russian attacks, reviewed presentation materials about the Service's activities, and also visited a mobile command post of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” the statement said.

Danyk thanked the partners for their support and cooperation, saying that Ukrainian emergency workers had gained unique experience working under constant threat during the years of the full-scale war.

“We are ready to share our knowledge and skills if they are of interest to our international partners,” he said.

For his part, Aasland highlighted the complexity of the tasks Ukrainian emergency workers carry out every day and the importance of learning from their experience.

“There is a lot of work here in dangerous situations. We have a lot to learn from you,” the minister said.

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As reported by Ukrinform, SES equipment was damaged in enemy strikes in the Dnipro and Sumy region.