Samsung Warns Of Prolonged AI Memory Shortage As Chip Profits Reach Record Levels

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Samsung Electronics is preparing for a prolonged shortage of advanced memory chips as demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to exceed available supply. The warning comes after the company reported record third quarter revenue and operating profit, highlighting the growing importance of semiconductor production to its financial performance.

Samsung's semiconductor division generated 106.5 trillion Korean won in operating profit during the July to September quarter, accounting for nearly all of the company's total operating profit of 107.4 trillion won. Its high bandwidth memory supply for the coming year is already sold out, according to the company's latest outlook.

AI infrastructure is reshaping memory demand

High bandwidth memory, commonly known as HBM, is increasingly important for AI accelerators and advanced computing systems. These chips allow processors to access large volumes of data at high speeds, making them essential for workloads involved in training and operating sophisticated AI models.

The rapid expansion of data centres has increased demand for advanced memory products. Technology companies are investing in computing capacity, while semiconductor manufacturers are working to increase production to meet customer requirements. Samsung expects the memory market to remain tight through 2028, suggesting that the supply challenge may extend beyond the current investment cycle.

Production capacity and shareholder expectations

Samsung plans to increase semiconductor investment after its capital expenditure rose 62% to 76.8 trillion won this year. However, expanding advanced memory production requires specialised manufacturing equipment, technical expertise and lengthy qualification processes. New fabrication capacity cannot be brought online immediately, even when companies commit substantial financial resources.

Despite strong operating results, Samsung shares faced pressure as investors looked for clearer shareholder return commitments and a more confident outlook. This reaction illustrates how strong earnings can still disappoint markets when expectations are elevated or management guidance appears cautious.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching Samsung's ability to increase HBM production, secure customer commitments and improve its position in advanced memory. Competition from SK Hynix and other suppliers will remain important, particularly as customers seek dependable supply for next generation AI systems.

The wider semiconductor industry may continue benefiting from infrastructure investment, but the financial impact will depend on production efficiency, pricing and the pace at which new capacity becomes available.