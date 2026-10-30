Boston Harbor Auctions Announces November 7 Nautical Antiques Auction Featuring British Royal Navy Artifacts

A collection of historic engine order telegraphs, maritime lanterns, ship's wheels and model ships displayed at Boston Harbor Auctions ahead of its November 7, 2026, nautical antiques auction.

Featuring British Royal Navy artifacts from the Jason Pilalas Collection, 27 engine order telegraphs, 20 binnacles and historic maritime collectibles.

- Larry Lannan, Boston Harbor AuctionsNORWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Harbor Auctions has announced *A Grand Nautical Antiques Auction *, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The sale will feature more than 450 lots of nautical antiques, maritime instruments, shipboard equipment and historical naval artifacts, including a collection of British Royal Navy memorabilia from the Jason Pilalas Collection.The upcoming auction brings together maritime objects representing naval history, traditional seafaring practices and craftsmanship associated with maritime navigation and shipbuilding.# British Royal Navy Artifacts from the Jason Pilalas Collection #Among the featured offerings is a collection of British Royal Navy artifacts assembled by Jason Pilalas. The collection includes historic ship's bells, naval treadplates, badges and other items associated with vessels that served in the Royal Navy.These objects reflect different aspects of British naval history, including shipboard identification, ceremonial traditions and equipment used aboard military vessels.The collection may be of particular interest to maritime historians, naval memorabilia collectors and institutions involved in preserving maritime heritage.# Maritime Instruments and Shipboard Equipment #The November 7 auction will also feature a selection of navigational and communication instruments historically used aboard commercial and naval vessels.Among the offerings are 27 engine order telegraphs and 20 ship's binnacles, representing two categories of maritime equipment.Engine order telegraphs were used to communicate operational commands between a vessel's bridge and engine room. Binnacles housed magnetic compasses and provided navigational reference points for ship officers.Additional offerings include more than 60 maritime lanterns, over 30 compasses, 17 ship's bells and approximately 75 ship models, alongside ship's wheels and other maritime collectibles.The selection encompasses both functional shipboard equipment and decorative maritime objects associated with different periods of seafaring history.# Auction Information and Bidding #*A Grand Nautical Antiques Auction* will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.Boston Harbor Auctions is located at 483 Washington Street, Norwell, Massachusetts 02061.More than 450 lots are scheduled for sale. Online bidding is available, with telephone and absentee bidding arrangements also available through Boston Harbor Auctions.The complete auction information, catalog access and bidding details can be found on the official auction page:/upcoming-auctions/auction-a-grand-nautical-antiques-auction/Preview appointments are available before auction day. For viewing arrangements and bidding inquiries, contact Boston Harbor Auctions at 617-451-2650.# About Boston Harbor Auctions #Boston Harbor Auctions is an auction house specializing in nautical antiques, maritime collectibles, historical shipboard equipment and related artifacts. Its auctions bring together maritime objects for collectors, enthusiasts and individuals interested in naval and seafaring history.For additional information, visit .# Media Contact #Larry LannanBoston Harbor Auctions483 Washington StreetNorwell, MA 02061United StatesPhone: 617-451-2650Email:...

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A Grand Nautical Antiques Auction | November 7, 2026 | Boston Harbor Auctions

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Boston Harbor Auctions Announces November 7 Nautical Antiques Auction Featuring British Royal Navy Artifacts News Provided By Boston Harbor Auctions October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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