- Al Ur Pal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROCSTAR PARTNERS WITH AL WORDLAW AND THE AL UR PAL PROJECT THROUGH Rocstar ada/ WARNER MUSIC GROUP

New Single“In Jesus' Name (That's Wud I'd Say)” Releases October 30, 2026

Rocstar proudly announces its partnership with Chicago-born songwriter, producer, and recording artist Al Wordlaw, creator of The Al Ur Pal Project, in collaboration with Rocstar ada / Warner Music Group.

The partnership introduces a new chapter for The Al Ur Pal Project, highlighted by the release of Wordlaw's new single,“In Jesus' Name (That's Wud I'd Say),” a heartfelt expression of faith, love, and spiritual inspiration.

Blending jazz, pop, gospel, and R&B, The Al Ur Pal Project creates music that moves the body and feeds the soul. Inspired by the sounds of Motown and legendary artists including The Miracles, Quincy Jones, Barry White, and Earth, Wind & Fire, Wordlaw brings decades of musical influence and creativity to his work.

His musical accomplishments include writing and producing for The Dells, Barbara Acklin, Heaven & Earth, and MAXX TRAXX. Beyond music, Wordlaw is an award-winning poet, published author, certified preacher, and retired Chicago firefighter with 22 years of service.

Through Rocstar's artist development vision and its relationship with Rocstar ada/ Warner Music Group, this partnership seeks to expand the project's reach while preserving its authentic sound and meaningful message.

At its core, The Al Ur Pal Project stands for universal love, equality, faith, and joy. As Wordlaw puts it:

“There is no advantage to racism. All people were created equal. And God is my All.”

More than music - it's a message of love, faith, and unity.

ABOUT THE AL UR PAL PROJECT

The Al Ur Pal Project is the musical vision of Al Wordlaw, blending jazz, pop, gospel, and R&B to deliver music that inspires, uplifts, and connects people through love and spirituality.

NEW MUSIC

Artist: Al Wordlaw / The Al Ur Pal Project

Single:“In Jesus' Name (That's Wud I'd Say)”

Release Date: October 30, 2026

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ROCSTAR PARTNERS WITH AL WORDLAW AND THE AL UR PAL PROJECT THROUGH Rocstar ada/ WARNER MUSIC GROUP News Provided By Industry Certified Inc. October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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