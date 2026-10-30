Cold Water Vs Warm Water After Meals: Which Is Better For Your Digestion?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many people wonder if drinking cold water right after eating messes up digestion, or if warm water is always the safer bet. Medical facts clear up common myths around water temperature after meals.People constantly wonder if drinking chilled water right after lunch or dinner causes bloating and digestive trouble. Medical facts suggest that staying adequately hydrated matters more than choosing between hot or cold water.Popular belief says cold water hardens food fats inside the stomach. However, scientific evidence does not prove that drinking cold water causes digestion problems in healthy individuals. Cold water helps cool down body temperature during hot weather or after intense workouts. On the flip side, warm water feels soothing, keeps throat irritation away, and aids smooth bowel movement. But warm water alone does not melt fat or magically speed up digestion.Many people claim that drinking water while eating dilutes digestive juices. ICMR-NIN (National Institute of Nutrition) clarifies that no evidence supports this claim. Water actually aids smooth digestion and helps the body absorb key nutrients effectively. You can drink water whenever you feel thirsty, but gulping down massive amounts at once might leave you feeling overly full or bloated.Focus on solid habits instead of stressing over water temperature. Chew food slowly, eat fiber-rich vegetables and whole grains, and practice portion control. Light walking after meals supports smooth digestion. People dealing with acid reflux, swallowing difficulties, or specific medical conditions related to heart, kidney, or liver health must follow their doctor's guidance regarding fluid intake.
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