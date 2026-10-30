'I Felt Like A Man': Woman's 2 AM Mumbai Cab Ride With Female Driver Goes Viral

A woman's late-night cab ride in Mumbai has sparked a conversation about women's safety after she shared an experience that made her feel unusually relaxed while travelling alone. The woman, identified as Apoorva, described the journey with a female cab driver as an experience that offered her a glimpse of what travelling without constant safety concerns might feel like.

Apoorva had landed in Mumbai at around 2 am and booked a cab to reach her destination. To her surprise, the driver who arrived was a woman. Sharing the experience in an Instagram video, she said, "I felt like a man today."

She explained that the journey felt different from her usual late-night cab rides, when she remains alert and conscious of her surroundings. Women travelling alone often check whether the driver is following the correct route, share their live location with family members and ensure someone knows where they are.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Apoorva (@portraitsbyapoorva)

However, during this particular journey, Apoorva felt comfortable enough to put those worries aside. She did not feel the need to repeatedly check her phone or make a call to give the impression that someone was monitoring her journey.

The experience made her reflect on how differently men and women can experience something as ordinary as travelling alone at night. She said it was not about suggesting that men never face safety concerns, but about understanding the freedom of moving around without constantly calculating potential risks.

Apoorva's video quickly gained attention on social media, with several users relating to the experience and discussing the safety concerns women face during everyday commutes.

One male user acknowledged the difference, pointing out that men often take such freedom for granted because they do not always have to think about personal safety in the same way.

Others agreed that feeling safe during an ordinary journey should not be considered a luxury.

Apoorva's experience has once again brought attention to women's safety, particularly during late-night travel. While her cab ride was uneventful, it was precisely the absence of fear and anxiety that made the experience worth sharing.