Mirziyoyev, OYAK CEO Discuss Turkish Investment In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish OYAK explored investment opportunities in Uzbek chemical industry, geology and construction sectors, including potential participation in residential and infrastructure projects in New Tashkent, during a meeting in Ankara on October 29.

According to the presidential press service, the discussions were held at a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OYAK CEO Murat Yalçıntaş on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States summit.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev highlighted the development of Uzbekistan-Türkiye strategic partnership relations in recent years and emphasized the role of business communities in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Yalçıntaş expressed OYAK's interest in implementing joint investment projects in Uzbekistan, particularly in the chemical industry, geological exploration and construction.

In addition, the Turkish company expressed readiness to participate in the development of New Tashkent, including the construction of residential complexes and supporting infrastructure.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand Turkish investment in Uzbekistan and involve OYAK in projects related to industrial development and urban infrastructure.

OYAK is one of Türkiye's largest industrial and investment groups, with business interests spanning several sectors, including cement, chemicals, automotive, energy and finance.