Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Mirziyoyev, OYAK CEO Discuss Turkish Investment In Uzbekistan


Date: 2026-10-30 01:46:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Turkish OYAK explored investment opportunities in Uzbek chemical industry, geology and construction sectors, including potential participation in residential and infrastructure projects in New Tashkent, during a meeting in Ankara on October 29.

According to the presidential press service, the discussions were held at a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OYAK CEO Murat Yalçıntaş on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States summit.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev highlighted the development of Uzbekistan-Türkiye strategic partnership relations in recent years and emphasized the role of business communities in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Yalçıntaş expressed OYAK's interest in implementing joint investment projects in Uzbekistan, particularly in the chemical industry, geological exploration and construction.

In addition, the Turkish company expressed readiness to participate in the development of New Tashkent, including the construction of residential complexes and supporting infrastructure.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand Turkish investment in Uzbekistan and involve OYAK in projects related to industrial development and urban infrastructure.

OYAK is one of Türkiye's largest industrial and investment groups, with business interests spanning several sectors, including cement, chemicals, automotive, energy and finance.

MENAFN30102026000187011040ID1111888548


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search