Imagine Black Publishes 2026 Voter Guide And Invests In Community Members Leading Voter Outreach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Black-led Portland organization releases its candidate endorsements and invests in paid community organizers ahead of the November 3 general election

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballots are landing in mailboxes across Oregon, and Imagine Black is making sure no one opens theirs alone. With more than 20,000 nonpartisan get-out-the-vote calls underway this year, the Black-led, Portland-based organization is reaching voters across the region. It has also published its 2026 Voter Guide with its endorsed candidates and created paid Election Organizer roles so community members could connect directly with voters across Multnomah County.

For Imagine Black, voter engagement is a conversation between neighbors, not a postcard or a slogan. Organizers listen to what people care about, help each voter make a plan to cast their ballot, and build relationships that grow Black political power long after Election Day.

“Power gets built one relationship at a time. We really want to work within the community, so we hire folks to knock on their neighbors' doors - many of them speaking the same language as one another - allows us the opportunity to connect in a truly human way. Our voter guide shows who we're backing and why, and our Election Organizers are there to represent the way we envision communities coming together and supporting each other,” said Joy Alise Davis, President & Executive Director of Imagine Black.

Midterm elections often draw fewer voters, yet they decide the city, county, and state leaders who shape childcare, public safety, housing, and community services. Imagine Black's voter guide gives voters a clear, values-aligned look at who is running and why each endorsed candidate earned Imagine Black's support.

Community Members Leading the Way

To bring the voter guide to life, Imagine Black hired more than 26 Election Organizers from the Oregon community to knock on doors and phone bank. The approach reflects a core belief at Imagine Black: the people closest to the community are the ones best positioned to engage it.

Oregon votes by mail. Voters can check their registration and track their ballot at Oregon My Vote. Completed ballots must be returned to an official drop site by 8 p.m. on November 3.

No Police Money in Politics

More than 15 candidates on this November's ballot have signed the No Police Money in Politics pledge, a campaign led by Imagine Black. Each signer has committed to turning down contributions from police unions and associations, to not seeking their endorsement, and to publicly rejecting any independent spending those groups do on their behalf. Instead, signers pledge to put the wellbeing and safety of every community member first. Signers span state legislative, county, and city council races across the Portland region. See the full list of pledge signers.

Signing the pledge does not constitute an endorsement by Imagine Black.

Endorsed By Imagine Black

This year, Imagine Black is endorsing candidates from all walks of life, from the state legislature to county leadership to city council. These include candidates Imagine Black endorsed in the primaries who are on the November ballot. Learn more about each candidate in the 2026 Voter Guide.

Oregon State Senate

Myrna Muñoz, Senate District 15

Oregon State House

Tammy Carpenter, House District 27

County Leadership

Shannon Singleton, Multnomah County Chair

Nathan Ong Norris, Multnomah County District 2

Bri Williams, Multnomah County District 2

Sara Duncan, Marion County Commissioner, Position 1

Maria Hinojos Pressey, Marion County Commissioner, Position 2

City Council

Dr. Esther Leon, Portland City Council, District 3

Angelita Morillo, Portland City Council, District 3

Tiffany Koyama Lane, Portland City Council, District 3

Mitch Green, Portland City Council, District 4

Jamey Evenstar, Portland City Council, District 4

Jeremy Beausoleil Smith, Portland City Council, District 4

Dorian Russell, Hillsboro City Council, Ward 3A

Evelyn Kocher, Beaverton City Council, Position 1

About Imagine Black

Imagine Black is a Black-led, multi-issue grassroots organization based in Portland, Oregon. It works toward a world where Black people and communities have the rights, resources, and opportunities to thrive and build power. Its work is carried out through three affiliated entities:

Imagine Black (501(c)(4)) is the organization's political advocacy arm. It builds Black political power in order to effect policy change and governmental systems in Oregon, endorsing and working to elect candidates who are ready to win real, immediate improvements in Black Oregonian lives. It also runs a field program, with campaigns including childcare and reimagining public safety.

Kate Nance

EARLY PR

+1 832-273-4249

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Imagine Black Publishes 2026 Voter Guide and Invests in Community Members Leading Voter Outreach News Provided By EARLY PR October 30, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics



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