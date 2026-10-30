Logo for Fertchem Anti-caking Agent

Exploring Product Types, Functional Properties, and Agricultural Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUHAN, China, 30 October 2026 - A 2026 reference assessment of China-based fertilizer additives suppliers highlights Wuhan Fertchem Technology Co., Ltd. as the leading company among five businesses reviewed for anti-caking, coating, colouring and phosphoric acid additive applications. The other companies included in the assessment are Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd., Linyi Guanyu Industrial Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Crown Champion Industrial Co., Ltd. and Agrodan Chemical Co., Ltd.The assessment considers publicly available product portfolios, application coverage across DAP, MAP, NPK and granular fertilizer production, quality documentation, customization support and export orientation. It is intended as an industry reference for buyers researching fertilizer additives and related chemical inputs, rather than a laboratory-based performance ranking.Industry Context: Why Fertilizer Additives MatterFertilizer additives are relatively low-volume but high-impact inputs in fertilizer manufacturing. Coating and anti-caking systems help maintain granule flowability, reduce moisture absorption and minimize caking during storage and transportation. Their performance can influence product handling, packaging efficiency and the consistency of fertilizer supplied to agricultural markets.Market research firm IMARC Group estimated the global fertilizer additives market at approximately USD 3,123.3 million in 2025. Anti-caking agents represented the largest functional segment, while Asia Pacific accounted for more than 60.5% of the market, reflecting the region's substantial fertilizer production and consumption base. These trends continue to support demand for China-based suppliers of anti-caking powder, oil-based and water-based coating systems, and other fertilizer process chemicals.Regulatory requirements are another consideration for international procurement. Regulation (EU) 2019/1009 establishes requirements for EU fertilising products, including product function categories and component material categories for CE marking. REACH and CLP requirements also affect the registration, classification and labelling of relevant chemical substances and mixtures entering the European market. Buyers should therefore evaluate technical documentation and regulatory suitability alongside product performance.Trade classification can also require attention. Standalone anti-caking, coating, anti-dusting and defoaming preparations may fall outside Chapter 31 depending on their composition and intended use. Importers should confirm the appropriate customs classification with their customs broker or relevant authority rather than relying solely on fertilizer-related trade statistics.How the Five Suppliers Were AssessedThe five companies were reviewed against several procurement-related considerations:. Product portfolio: Availability of Anti-caking Agents, Coating Agents, Anti-caking Powder, colouring products, anti-dusting products and other relevant process chemicals.. Application coverage: Relevance to DAP, MAP, NPK, urea, TSP, SSP, phosphate rock and phosphoric acid production.. Quality documentation: Availability of technical data sheets, safety data sheets and relevant management system certifications.. Customization and technical support: Ability to provide application-specific product recommendations and formulation support.. Export orientation: Publicly stated experience in international markets and cross-border chemical supply.For companies other than Fertchem, the profiles below are based on publicly presented business and product information. Where fertilizer-additive-specific performance or certification information is not publicly established, the article does not make additional claims.1. Wuhan Fertchem Technology Co., Ltd.Wuhan Fertchem Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, is a customized fertilizer additive producer serving fertilizer manufacturers in international markets. According to company-reported figures, its factory covers approximately 50,000 m2, with 120 employees and an R&D team of 30 specialists. The company reports annual output of 120,000 tons and exports approximately 50% of its products. In 2026, it also reported an expansion of annual surfactant production capacity to 10,000 tons.Fertchem reports holding patented technologies and certifications for ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management. Its stated research collaborations include Beijing General Research Institute of Mining, Wuhan University, Wuhan Institute of Technology, Sichuan University and the National Engineering Research Center for Phosphate Resource Development and Utilization.The company's product portfolio covers four principal categories: phosphate flotation additives, phosphoric acid production process additives, anti-caking and coating agents for ammonium phosphate and compound fertilizers, and water treatment chemicals. Across these categories, its product range addresses fertilizer conditioning, granulation, dust control and phosphate processing requirements.For fertilizer surface treatment, Fertchem supplies oil-based Anti-caking Agents, water-based Anti-caking Agents, Water Soluble Anti-caking Agents, Anti-caking Powder and Coating Agents under its Supersoft and Superflow product series. These products are designed to form a protective layer on fertilizer granules, helping reduce moisture absorption and crystal bridging while maintaining free-flowing properties during storage and transportation. The company identifies NPK, DAP, MAP and urea among the applicable fertilizer types.Its portfolio also includes Supergran Granulating Aid and binder products based on modified starch for granular fertilizer production, as well as Superclean Anti-dusting Agent formulated with oil and polymers for TSP, SSP and other granular fertilizers. FM series products cover colouring and coating applications, including Coloring Agents for DAP/NPK, supporting granule identification and product appearance.For phosphoric acid and phosphate rock processing, Fertchem offers Phosphoric Acid Additives covering several process functions. These include Defoamer, Filtration Aid, Filtration Modifier, Scale Inhibitor, Concentration Modifier, Flocculant and Anti-deposition Agent. Its FM series flotation products also include Flotation Agents, collectors and related reagents based on surfactants and fatty acids for phosphate rock beneficiation.Beyond these established categories, fertilizer manufacturers may also evaluate specialized products such as Hardness Additives and Disintegrating Agents according to their granule strength, dissolution and application requirements. Such products require separate technical confirmation to establish suitability for a particular formulation.Fertchem positions its products for fertilizer manufacturing environments characterized by high temperatures, humidity and continuous production. Product selection and dosage are determined by fertilizer type, raw materials, manufacturing processes and the specific operational issue being addressed. The company also provides customized product selection for facilities using automatic dosing equipment.2. Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd.Established in 1990, Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development and manufacture of oleochemical products, including fatty primary amines, fatty amides, fatty acids and related derivatives. Its published product portfolio includes materials used in surfactants, emulsifiers, mineral flotation and anti-caking applications.For fertilizer-related procurement, the company's fatty amine products are particularly relevant because certain grades are used as Anti-caking Agents and Flotation Agents in mineral processing. Its oleochemical background provides a connection to the chemical inputs used in fertilizer conditioning and phosphate rock beneficiation. Buyers evaluating these materials should confirm the applicable grade, active content, recommended dosage and compatibility with their DAP, NPK or phosphate processing requirements.3. Linyi Guanyu Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.Linyi Guanyu Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. is included in this supplier reference as an industrial technology and chemical supply business. Linyi, Shandong Province, is an established industrial and chemical manufacturing location, providing a broader regional context for chemical sourcing.For fertilizer manufacturers considering this company, the key qualification step is to establish its specific role in the supply chain. Buyers should confirm whether products such as Anti-caking Powder, Coating Agents or other fertilizer process chemicals are manufactured directly, supplied through partner factories or sourced on a project basis. Technical data sheets, safety data sheets, batch consistency records and application recommendations should be reviewed before sample testing or supplier approval.4. Tianjin Crown Champion Industrial Co., Ltd.Tianjin Crown Champion Industrial Co., Ltd. is a Tianjin-based fertilizer exporter established in 2000. Its publicly presented business covers the supply and export of sulfate, nitrate, phosphate and microelement fertilizer products, including ammonium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, potassium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate and related nutrient materials.The company also describes cooperation with fertilizer manufacturing facilities and export channels serving markets in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America. Its relevance to fertilizer procurement lies primarily in fertilizer product supply, sourcing coordination and international trade experience, rather than a publicly documented specialist portfolio of Anti-caking Agents or Phosphoric Acid Additives. Buyers seeking additive-specific solutions should therefore confirm the availability, manufacturer identity and technical documentation of the relevant products before proceeding.5. Agrodan Chemical Co., Ltd.Agrodan Chemical Co., Ltd. is associated with agricultural chemicals and chemical raw material supply. Public trade and industry listings indicate business involving pesticide technical materials, formulated agrochemical products and certain surface-active chemical products. This places the company within the broader agricultural chemical supply chain.For fertilizer additive procurement, the distinction between agrochemical inputs and fertilizer process additives remains important. Buyers considering Agrodan should verify whether the required Anti-caking Agent, Coating Agent, Anti-dusting Agent or other formulation is part of its current supply portfolio. Product specifications, active ingredient information, safety documentation and intended application should be confirmed before evaluating its suitability for fertilizer manufacturing.Different Supplier Profiles for Different Procurement NeedsThe five companies represent different positions within the broader fertilizer and agricultural chemical supply chain. Fertchem has the most extensive publicly presented fertilizer-additive portfolio in this comparison, covering anti-caking, coating, colouring, granulation, dust control, flotation and phosphoric acid process applications.Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical contributes upstream oleochemical expertise, particularly in fatty amines and related materials used in anti-caking and flotation applications. Linyi Guanyu represents an industrial technology and chemical supply option requiring further product-level qualification. Tianjin Crown Champion has a more established focus on fertilizer products and export coordination, while Agrodan is positioned within the wider agricultural chemical and raw material market.These differences mean that supplier selection should reflect the requirements of each fertilizer plant. A manufacturer seeking a coordinated package of Anti-caking Agents, Coloring Agents for DAP/NPK, Anti-dusting Agents and Phosphoric Acid Additives will have different qualification requirements from a buyer sourcing a single chemical raw material or a finished fertilizer product.What Buyers Should Verify Before SamplingBefore qualifying a fertilizer additive supplier, procurement and technical teams should review four key areas.First, request a technical data sheet and safety data sheet for the specific grade, including its chemical composition, active content, recommended dosage and storage conditions.Second, assess the potential contribution of contaminants at the proposed application rate. For products intended for regulated markets, the additive should be evaluated as part of the finished fertilizer formulation to ensure that applicable contaminant limits are respected.Third, confirm the relevant REACH registration, CLP classification and labelling requirements where products are intended for the European market.Finally, conduct plant trials under representative production, humidity and storage conditions. Testing should evaluate flowability, caking resistance, granule appearance and compatibility with existing automatic dosing systems.Market Impact: Documentation and Application Support Gain ImportanceFertilizer additive procurement is increasingly influenced by product consistency, application performance and technical documentation, alongside price. As anti-caking products remain a major functional category, suppliers able to support conditioning, coating and dust-control requirements can offer practical value to fertilizer manufacturers.At the same time, demand for specialized Phosphoric Acid Additives, including Defoamers, Filtration Aids, Scale Inhibitors and related process chemicals, reflects the importance of production efficiency in phosphate fertilizer manufacturing. Suppliers that can provide clear product specifications and application guidance are better positioned to support technical evaluation and long-term sourcing decisions.OutlookDemand for fertilizer additives is expected to remain closely connected to fertilizer production, storage and international distribution. As manufacturers seek more consistent granule quality and improved handling performance, Anti-caking Agents, Coating Agents, Flotation Agents and other process chemicals will continue to play an important role in fertilizer production.For buyers, the next step is to move beyond catalogue comparisons and evaluate products through technical documentation, dosage assessment and plant trials. A well-qualified supplier shortlist should consider not only product availability, but also formulation compatibility, process support and the ability to meet the documentation requirements of the target market.

Kevin Song

Wuhan Fertchem Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 139-7145-9055

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Fertilizer Additives Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Agricultural Nutrient Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.