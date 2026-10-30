Top 5 Driving Mistakes That Can Reduce Your Car's Fuel Efficiency And Mileage

Car owners can reduce monthly fuel expenses by improving mileage through simple driving habits and regular maintenance. Here are some easy and practical tips to save fuel and lower overall costs.

Rising fuel prices constantly drain the monthly budget of vehicle owners. People often assume old cars naturally give poor mileage, but hidden everyday driving errors cause most of the fuel loss. Drivers can fix these small mistakes to improve fuel economy significantly.

Low tire pressure increases friction between tires and the road surface, forcing the engine to work much harder. Drivers should check tire pressure at least once a week and maintain the manufacturer-recommended PSI level for better mileage. Timely car servicing, regular engine oil changes, and clean air filters keep the car engine running smoothly without wasting fuel.

Riding the clutch pedal continuously damages car parts and reduces fuel economy drastically. Drivers must shift gears according to speed levels to prevent unnecessary engine strain. Turning off the car engine at traffic signals when waiting for more than 30 seconds prevents fuel waste during idling.

Car owners often treat the vehicle boot like a storage room by dumping heavy unnecessary equipment inside. Extra vehicle weight forces the engine to burn more fuel to pull the car forward. Removing unwanted junk from the boot keeps the car light and increases overall mileage.