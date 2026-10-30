Food Safety Officials Raid Ballari Hotels Over Expired Food Items

Surprise Inspections Target Hotel Hygiene in Ballari

Ballari (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Rotten meat, rotten vegetables and expired food items were found at several hotels during a surprise inspection conducted by officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and the Revenue Department in Ballari on Friday morning. The raid was conducted following allegations that hotels in the city were preparing and selling food without maintaining proper hygiene and in violation of food safety regulations.

Details of the Food Safety Raids

Inspection Findings and Enforcement Actions

A joint team of officials, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rajesh HD, carried out inspections at various hotels across the city. The team checked the quality of food items, cleanliness of food preparation areas and food storage facilities. During the inspection, officials found rotten meat, spoiled vegetables and expired food items at some establishments. The officials expressed serious displeasure over the use of poor-quality and unsafe ingredients for food preparation. Following the violations, two hotels were fined Rs 25,000. The surprise inspection was aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and preventing the sale of unhygienic and unsafe food to the public. (ANI)

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