Jamia Students End Agitation After Varsity Meets Most Demands: What Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations Say

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a breakthrough for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students, the university on Thursday set May 15, 2027, as the deadline to approve and implement the student union constitution, while appealing to protesting students to call off their agitation.

ANI, citing an order issued by the university administration on Thursday, reported that elections will be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session. Following the order, the students called off their protests. The order read,“The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027.”

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The development comes after a prolonged protest began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006. The students had also been seeking the announcement of a definite timeline for student union elections.

The JMISU was dissolved following recurrent incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and the occasional disruption of classes during that period. The administration also claimed that student representatives had begun interfering in administrative matters and that the union's activities were affecting the academic environment.

On Tuesday, the protest entered its 16th day, with students continuing their hunger strike and demonstrations despite the university announcing that student union elections would be conducted within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.

Since October 24, the university has also shifted classes online amid tensions linked to the protests, Indian Express reported on Tuesday, with the order extending the arrangement until November 8. The university announced that online classes would continue for all courses, while second mid-term semester examinations would also be conducted online.

Tensions further escalated on Monday after scuffles broke out between protesters and paramilitary personnel amid heightened security around the campus.

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It further stated that after the approval of the constitution, the university would issue a notification to hold elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee on student union regulations. The order stated,“The elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is, approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027.”

Why was the Lyngdoh Committee set up, and what did it recommend?

On December 12, 2005, the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Human Resource Development to set up an expert committee, The Hindu reported, adding that the court wanted to examine violence, money and political interference in campus politics.

The Lyngdoh Committee recommended that universities and colleges should generally elect their student representatives. Nominations may be used only as a temporary measure when conditions on campus do not permit free and fair polls. Such institutions were expected to establish an election-based system within five years.

It allowed institutions to adopt direct, indirect, or hybrid election models. The panel favoured direct polls for smaller, single-campus universities, while suggesting an indirect system for large universities with multiple campuses.

Student elections should be held annually, between six and eight weeks after the academic session begins. The entire process, from filing nominations to declaring results, including campaigning, should be completed within 10 days.

(with agency inputs)