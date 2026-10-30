Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Iraq Stock Exchange
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Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) announced that Safwa Islamic Bank (Jordan) has completed the necessary requirements and approvals for purchasing 10% of the capital of the Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development (BIIB), amounting to IQD40 bn at a nominal value of one Iraqi dinar per share, equivalent to approximately 21.8 mn Jordanian dinars. The agreement and related documents are in the final stages of completion and signing to implement the share purchase in the name of Safwa Islamic Bank. This step aligns with the bank's management strategy, which aims to strengthen its financial position and enhance external investments, contributing to a diversification of the bank's revenue sources.
Dubai Land Department appointed the International Development Bank (BIDB) as the trustee of the real estate development guarantee account on Wednesday. (INA)
Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares other than setting a date for the AGM.
Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 100.0 bn shares starting Dec. 8 regarding the capital increase through a 40.0% rights issue to reach IQD353.0 bn. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
ISX suspended trading of the second issuance of Binaa bonds starting on Dec. 9, 2024, due to distributing semi-annual coupon payments.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Dec. 8 after holding its AGM on Nov. 16 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and four alternative board members.
Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) resumed trading on Dec. 12 after holding its AGM on Nov. 27 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Original shares of Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) will resume trading on Dec. 15 after holding its AGM on Dec. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.0 bn to IQD2.0 bn through %100 rights issue, and electing five original and five alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD1.740 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX suspended trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Dec. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 12 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Dec. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
ISX suspended trading of Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) starting Dec. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 16 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
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