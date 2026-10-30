Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Iraq Stock Exchange
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ISX approved the listing of the third issuance of the Enjaz bonds.
Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Jan. 19 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 20.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 15, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 9, 2024, in which they discussed and approved the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.
Original shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will resume trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM on Jan. 7 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD0.520 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX will suspend trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Jan. 14, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17, 2025, to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through a 11.998% bonus issue.
ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Jan. 19, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 22, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
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